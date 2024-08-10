'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis

MANILA, Philippines — Darren Espanto is saddened to cancel his upcoming shows, but he had to because he had to undergo surgery for appendicitis.

The singer shared his scary health update on his Instagram Stories yesterday.

"From the airport to the hospital, sabi sa inyo grabeng plot twist ang nangyari sa akin e," Darren shared on his Instagram Stories.

"Appendicitis suddenty hit during my flight back to Manila," he added.

Darren revealed that he was supposed to do his hosting duties for the Saturday airing of noontime show "It's Showtime."

He was not able to join his co-hosts because of his medical emergency.

"To the producers of the shows I was supposed to be part of in the next few days, I am so sad to have to cancel so last minute," he said.

Darren hopes to work with them in another project and thanked them for understanding.

Among the events he was supposed to attend were the Tandaya Festival for the Samar Day Celebration tomorrow, August 11.

Darren's agency, Star Magic, released a statement that informs the public about his non-attendance to the event due to his condition.

RELATED: Darren Espanto admits 'puppy love' with Kyline Alcantara