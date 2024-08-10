Angeli Khang shuns indecent proposals, focuses on going mainstream

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and Vivamax star Angeli Khang admitted to receiving indecent proposals from people online.

Angeli appeared on the August 9 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to talk about her career and personal life.

Boy and Angeli first discussed the actress being prominent in sexy films, which was something Angeli did not expect especially after just three years of acting.

She admitted that being in the entertainment industry is tough, but she still has plans to make it big and go further into mainstream popularity.

The actress also admitted to getting a lot of indecent proposals after Boy asked about them. Angeli said she received messages on Instagram, and even some had told there is an "available client."

As a response, Angeli posts whenever she was at shoots to show she was working and not attending to indecent proposals.

WATCH: Vivamax star Angeli Khang reveals receiving indecent proposals

"I'm working hard to be seen as an actress and I do my work very professionally. Sobrang sine-seryoso ko ang work na 'to," Angeli said.

Shifting to lighter topics, Angeli shared she was "single and ready to mingle" and hopes to do projects with Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards, or Dennis Trillo after working with Ruru Madrid on "Black Rider."

After the titular "Fast Talk" segment, Boy and Angeli talked about how her mother filed a case against her father following the physical abuse she and her brother went through.

Angeli has not seen her father since before the pandemic. An arrest warrant for her father has been issued since it was filed four years ago.

"'Yung case took a lot of years, ang dilemma na nangyari, but good thing nag-push through siya," Angeli said. "Thankful din [ako] sa career ko ngayon [kasi] mas naging easy 'yung pag-file... naawa sa'kin mga tao."

Angeli choked back tears, admitting she would still forgive her father, but noted that he still has to face the consequences of his actions. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

