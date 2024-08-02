^

GMA contractors named in Sandro Muhlach issue release statement

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 4:57pm
GMA contractors named in Sandro Muhlach issue release statement
Actor Sandro Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — The two GMA independent contractors identified in the issue involving actor Sandro Muhlach have issued a statement through their lawyer.

In the "24 Oras" report aired yesterday, lawyer Maggie Abraham-Garduque sent a statement in behalf of her clients Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz. 

Cruz and Nones have yet to receive a copy of the formal complaint. 

"Our clients are deeply saddened by the serious allegations hurled against them circulating on social media. And though these allegations do not mirror the true accounts of the event, we would like to reserve the right to respond in a proper forum when we receive a copy of the formal complaint," the statement read. 

Their camp also asked for the public to refrain from posting "baseless defamatory allegations" that can subject them to "publicity trial."

"For the meantime, we urge the public to respect the investigation being conducted on this case and we advise people who have no personal knowledge of the incident to refrain from posting baseless defamatory allegations and therefore unfairly subjecting both parties to publicity trial," it added. 

GMA released statements regarding this incident, saying that it has already initiated its own investigation. 

Actor Niño Muhlach in a text message to GMA News said that they are in the process of filing a criminal case. He will issue a statement after it. "Tinatapos lang po namin i-file criminal case then I'll talk," he said. 

Niño recently penned a cryptic post amid the issue surrounding a GMA-7 artist and independent contractors. 

In his Facebook account, Niño wrote: "INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!"

Niño is the father of Sandro.  

RELATED: GMA names contractors who allegedly abused Sandro Muhlach

