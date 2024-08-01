^

Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry as 'American Idol' judge

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 6:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — "American Idol" alumna Carrie Underwood is set to return to the reality singing competition as judge, taking the spot vacated by fellow award-winning singer Katy Perry.

Carrie won the fourth season of "Idol" back in 2005 against Bo Bice when the judges comprised of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

Katy is among the judges of the show's 22nd season, which also includes country singer Luke Bryan and legendary crooner Lionel Richie.

After Katy announced her exit from the show, singers Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were considered to replace her. 

Following her win, Carrie appeared on "Idol" several times as a mentor and performer, but her upcoming judging stint will be her biggest contribution to the show that launched her to stardom.

Apart from Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, Carrie is arguably the most successful "Idol" winner. She is the most awarded country singer with eight Grammy awards and 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, just to name a few.

Katy is preparing for the release of her seventh album "143" next month, which carries the single "Woman's World."

