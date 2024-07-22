^

Entertainment

'Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito?': Boss Toyo asks netizens what's wrong with attending SONA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 8:03pm
'Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito?': Boss Toyo asks netizens what's wrong with attending SONA
Boss Toyo during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's State of the Nation Address
Boss Toyo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo addressed social media users' questions about his attendance at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

On his Facebook account, Toyo shared a photo of himself at the Batasang Pambansa.

"Nagtataka ako bakit may mga taong nagkukwestiyon bakit ako nasa SONA. Bakit bawal po ba ang isang content creator dito?" Toyo wrote. 

"Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito? Bawal ba dahil hindi ako politiko? Bawal ba dahil 'di mataas ang antas ko sa lipunan. Masyado kayong nanghahamak ng tao," he added. 

Toyo explained that he attended the event as a Filipino who wanted to understand the state of the nation.

"Gusto ko marinig kung ano ang sasabihin dahil isa akong Pilipino at may paki ako sa bayan ko," he said. 

"Wala ako nakikitang masama kung andito ako or kahit sinong tao andito. Pilipino ako at may paki ako sa bayan ko," he added. 

RELATEDBoss Toyo reveals business earnings, most prized possession

vuukle comment

SONA 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame blasted his staff on air recently, just a few days after the launch of his new TV5 show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who will be wearing who at today&rsquo;s SONA?

Who will be wearing who at today’s SONA?

By Pat-P Daza | 21 hours ago
President Bongbong Marcos or “PBBM” will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) today. During the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza goes solo, rushes to help Herlene Budol at GMA Gala 2024

Barbie Forteza goes solo, rushes to help Herlene Budol at GMA Gala 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza again chose to walk solo on the GMA Gala 2024 red carpet on Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, 'It's Showtime' hosts, Enchong Dee attend GMA Gala 2024

Vice Ganda, 'It's Showtime' hosts, Enchong Dee attend GMA Gala 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
For the second year, Vice Ganda and his "It's Showtime" co-hosts attended the annual GMA Gala. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista reunite anew at GMA Gala 2024

Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista reunite anew at GMA Gala 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapuso stars Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were reunited again at the recent GMA Gala held in the Grand Ballroom of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Barbie Imperial shares what makes her glow nowadays

Barbie Imperial shares what makes her glow nowadays

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 21 hours ago
In the midst of issues surrounding her love life, Barbie Imperial shared what makes her glow nowadays.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kobe Paras on real score with Kyline Alcantara: 'We are great friends'

Kobe Paras on real score with Kyline Alcantara: 'We are great friends'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Basketball player Kobe Paras said that he and actress Kyline Alcantara are just friends. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Janice de Belen to work for 1st time in 'Saving Grace'

Sharon Cuneta, Janice de Belen to work for 1st time in 'Saving Grace'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sharon Cuneta and Janice de Belen were once linked to another '80s actor, heartthrob Gabby Concepcion.
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen officially a billionaire

'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen officially a billionaire

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The Boss is officially a billionaire, Forbes said Friday, estimating that Bruce Springsteen is conservatively worth $1.1...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities grace first National Hopia Day

Celebrities grace first National Hopia Day

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
There was perhaps no one prouder and happier than the senior Gerry Chua, when the first National Hopia Day was marked this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with