'Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito?': Boss Toyo asks netizens what's wrong with attending SONA

Boss Toyo during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo addressed social media users' questions about his attendance at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

On his Facebook account, Toyo shared a photo of himself at the Batasang Pambansa.

"Nagtataka ako bakit may mga taong nagkukwestiyon bakit ako nasa SONA. Bakit bawal po ba ang isang content creator dito?" Toyo wrote.

"Bawal po ba ang isang tulad ko dito? Bawal ba dahil hindi ako politiko? Bawal ba dahil 'di mataas ang antas ko sa lipunan. Masyado kayong nanghahamak ng tao," he added.

Toyo explained that he attended the event as a Filipino who wanted to understand the state of the nation.

"Gusto ko marinig kung ano ang sasabihin dahil isa akong Pilipino at may paki ako sa bayan ko," he said.

"Wala ako nakikitang masama kung andito ako or kahit sinong tao andito. Pilipino ako at may paki ako sa bayan ko," he added.

