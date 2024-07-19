^

Chad Kinis beats Rufa Mae, Empoy as 'Last One Laughing Philippines' 1st winner

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 1:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — Chad Kinis outlasted nine other popular Filipino comedians to emerge as the first winner of "'Last One Laughing Philippines." 

The stand-up comedian beat Rufa Mae Quinto, Empoy, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina, Victor Anastacio, Negi and Tuesday Vargas after the six-part series aired its finale yesterday.

"LOL Philippines" challenged the comedians to bring their A-game in delivering comedy and eliciting laughter from their fellow-comedians. The one who manages to hold their laughter or smiles will be the one to take home the P1 million cash prize and title as the show's first-ever winner. 

The Filipino comedians were housed in "Bahay ni Lola" where they tried every antic to win the game, with popular TV host Vice Ganda hosting the inaugural season. 

"May isa akong pangarap na gusto kong matupad, it's to be a winner of a reality show and 'Last One Laughing' gave me the win," the comedian said.

"I've never been a winner in my entire life and now I'm the first winner of 'Last One Laughing Philippines.' Thank you so much. I can't believe it," he added.

The "LOL: Last One Laughing" format has been adapted into 23 other territories, including Italy, France, Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

