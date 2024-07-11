^

Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto say moviegoers will learn about healing from 'Un/Happy For You'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 1:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto believed that moviegoers will learn about healing from their reunion movie "Un/Happy For You."

At the press conference last night, Joshua said the movie will teach its audience about acceptance. 

“Feeling ko isa rito ‘yung healing, ‘yung pag-accept," he said. 

Julia said that the film is a rollercoaster ride of learnings. 

"May sariling personal journey si Juancho, may sariling personal journey si Zy, and even all of our characters here in our movie we all have our personal journeys na nakikita namin sa isa’t isa para kaming reflection ng isa’t isa," she said.

"We all have our different pains and personal joys pero (it’s about) healing, letting go, it’s accepting, it’s setting free, it’s gonna be a rollercoaster ride in this film. Excited kami na guluhin ang buhay niyo for two hours," she added. 

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Kookai Labayen, Crystal San Miguel, and Jen Chuaunsu, “Un/happy for You” is the reunion film of Joshua and Julia that is best seen in cinemas starting this August 14.

