'Pulang Araw' to release on Netflix 72 hours before GMA airing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 10:20am
GMA-7 action-drama series 'Pulang Araw'
Netflix via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 released the teaser of the action-drama series "Pulang Araw" as it will premiere on Netflix on July 26. 

It will be available on the streaming platform 72 hours ahead of local airing on GMA on July 29. 

"I am seated for the biggest Pinoy historical action-drama set in World War. Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, and Alden Richards with Dennis Trillo star in Pulang Araw, streaming first on Netflix. July 26," Netflix announced on Facebook. 

In the series, Barbie stars as Adelina, Sanya as Teresita, David as Hiroshi and Alden as Eduardo, with Dennis as Col. Yuta Saito. 

According to GMA, the series "traces the intertwined lives of four childhood friends—Eduardo, Teresita, Adelina, and Hiroshi.” 

“As war ravages their homeland and Japanese forces occupy the country, their dreams, friendships, and loyalties are tested, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and resilience,"  GMA added.

RELATED'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

ALDEN RICHARDS

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

DENNIS TRILLO

SANYA LOPEZ
