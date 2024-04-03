^

Richard Juan recalls meeting Win Metawin before producing 'Under Parallel Skies'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 6:51pm
Host-producer Richard Juan (extreme right) sits down with the stars of 'Under Parallel Skies' (from left) Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin.
Richard Juan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host and film producer Richard Juan is preparing for the wide release of his production company 28 Squared Studios' first full-length feature "Under Parallel Skies" and looked back at how the cross-country project became a reality.

"Under Parallel Skies" stars Filipino actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin who cross paths in Hong Kong, making it a film involving three different nations.

In a media conference held in Hilton Manila, Richard recounted how the film was conceptualized.

"This project really started because the core of the company is producing content that's not jut for the Philippines or Asia but the world," Richard said. "We're looking for ideas that can connect the Philippines to [other] regions so we figured why not do a cross-country film?"

Richard noted it had been attempted before with another Thai actor Mario Maurer, who starred in 2012's "Suddenly It's Magic," opposite Erich Gonzales.

He recalled meeting Win in Thailand for the first time through a friend in 2022, just a year after he founded 28 Squared Studios with Kristhoff Cagape. 

Related: Janella Salvador, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo share 'relatable' Philippine, Thai showbiz similarities

At the time, Richard already thought of tapping Win for a future project, "During that time nothing [had] materialized yet, but in 2023 when 28 Squared Studios became more mature, the idea came back to reach out to Win's team."

After director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo penned the movie's script, Richard thought of finding the right lead actress for their outfit's first film. 

Kristhoff said there was a list of possible Filipino actresses for the role of Iris, which eventually went to Janella.

"After so much discussions and exchanging insights, we realized and identified that Janella was the most fitting actress," said Kristhoff, noting even Win's team approved of the selection. "It was really more of like, who is the actress that will fit the story and have onscreen chemistry with Win."

The company co-produced "Under Parallel Skies" with Two Infinity Entertainment, and it is the second Filipino project to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures after "Mallari," which also starred Janella.

"Under Parallel Skies" had its world premiere at the 17th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong and will have region-wide theatrical screenings in the coming weeks: the Philippines beginning April 17, Singapore beginning May 1 and Thailand beginning May 9.

RELATED: Janella Salvador, Win Metawin did intimacy workshops before shooting new film

