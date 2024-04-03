Janella Salvador, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo share 'relatable' Philippine, Thai showbiz similarities

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janella Salvador found it interesting how much similarities she has with her "Under Parallel Skies" Thai co-star Win Metawin.

At a media conference for the movie held in Hilton Manila, Janella shared how she and Win compared the similarities of show business in the Philippines and Thailand.

"I think the Thai industry is very similar to the Filipino [entertainment industry]... There's still a lot we can relate to," Janella said, citing examples like toxic beauty standards and preferences for fair-skinned artists.

The film's director and writer, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, chipped in by saying she did not find any cultural differences between the Philippine and Thai teams except for language barrier.

Sigrid quipped that Janella had no trouble communicating being fluent in English, while she "Thai tied" with Win on that front.

However, even with some minor difficulties, Sigrid said she still communicated well with Win by winking upon completing scenes.

"Communication is not just by saying 'thanks' but by showing, feeling and the connection between you and someone," Sigrid continued, commending both the Thai and Philippine teams for being friendly and really good eaters.

The filmmaker added that working with three cultures — "Under Parallel Skies" was shot in Hong Kong — was a crazy experience on set, but their common love for food made them closer to each other.

"If we eat together, we understand each other," Sigrid ended. "Happy set, happy tummy."

"Under Parallel Skies," a co-production of 28 Squared Studios and Two Infinity Entertainment, will be the second Filipino film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures after "Mallari," which also starred Janella.

The film had its world premiere at the 17th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong and will have region-wide theatrical screenings in the coming weeks: the Philippines beginning April 17, Singapore beginning May 1 and Thailand beginning May 9.

