Janella Salvador, Win Metawin did intimacy workshops before shooting new film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 3:58pm
Janella Salvador and Win Metawin in 'Under Parallel Skies'
Janella Salvador and Win Metawin in 'Under Parallel Skies'
28 Squared Studios

MANILA, Philippines — "Under Parallel Skies" stars Janella Salvador and Win Metawin found shooting the film easier after initially undergoing intimacy workshops before production began.

At a media conference held in Hilton Manila, Janella was asked how she prepared for the cross-country movie as she is based in the Philippines while Win is an established actor in Thailand.

The actress recalled getting queries on whether it was awkward shooting with Win, and it wasn't because of prior intimacy workshops.

"Our team flew to Thailand to do three sessions of intimacy workshops," Janella shared. "By the time we started filming, we were a bit more familiar with each other already."

Later in the conference, the film's director and writer, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, elaborated on how much she values chemistry in her projects, and this time around, it was significantly different given the two leads' origins.

Sigrid reiterated how the workshops broke the ice even for her as a filmmaker who had to merge language barriers and two different cultures.

"What is important for me is both of them should be really comfortable with each other," Sigrid continued. "I keep on telling my actors that if I don't believe that you guys are together, then definitely it will resonate in the film and the audiences will feel it."

Janella then bantered with Sigrid on whether the director was convinced by the two actors' chemistry, and the filmmaker quipped she still wonders if they indeed got together in the process.

"Under Parallel Skies," a co-production of 28 Squared Studios and Two Infinity Entertainment, will be the second Filipino film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures after "Mallari," which also starred Janella.

"Under Parallel Skies" had its world premiere at the 17th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong, where the movie is set and will have region-wide theatrical screenings in the coming weeks: the Philippines beginning April 17, Singapore beginning May 1 and Thailand beginning May 9.

