Alden Richards, Jericho Rosales, Dominic Roque among stars at Kathryn Bernardo's yacht party

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 6:13pm
Kathryn and her "Hello Love Goodbye" co-stars Maymay, Lovely Abella, Kakai Bautista and Alden Richards at Kathryn's birthday party.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her 28th birthday with close friends on a yacht.

As seen on Mark Bumgarner and Earl Semitara IG stories, Kathryn was happy with close friends and celebrities such as Dominic Roque, Jericho Rosales and Rambo Nunez, to name a few. 

After the yacht party, the celebration continued in an isolated island. 

Maymay Entrata was seen singing her hit song "Amakabogera" at the party. 

Among those who also attended Kathryn's party were her "Hello Love Goodbye" co-stars Maymay, Lovely Abella, Kakai Bautista and Alden Richards. 

"My Ga namin!! Happy birthday we love you so much!!" Lovely wrote on Facebook. 

Fans of Kathryn and Alden, meanwhile, commented their clamor for a "Hello Love Goodbye" sequel. 

"Finally, Joy is back to Ethan’s life.. HLG part 2 pls," an Instagram user commented. 

"Mas ok si alden kesa ky dj sa totoo lng at deserve ni Kath ng totoong pag mamahal," another user commented. 

