Kat Agarrado realizes her purpose as an artist

Kat Agarrado wants to continue the 20-year-music legacy of SinosiKat. The band was formed in 2004 and has since carved its own niche in the OPM (Original Pilipino Music) landscape. Kat started singing professionally since she was 16. She has performed with several local bands, but maintained musical traction with SinosiKat for more than a decade.

MANILA, Philippines — SinosiKat singing group, led by its frontwoman Kat Agarrado, honestly considered to leave the music scene for good. She was simply contented to concentrate on her kid and her family.

She thought of having another baby while being away from the music scene for more than a decade. However, she eventually realized she still has a purpose to fulfill that’s why she’s back to the local music scene performing live onstage and creating original music.

“I just simply couldn’t stop,” Kat attested. “So even if I’m not onstage, I continued writing songs about love. Ballads, slow tunes, since I was alone. I listen to a lot of music, different genres. Sometimes, I would pick a standard song, then I would Tagalize it. Just to keep my energy flowing.”

Obviously, that was not God’s plan for someone whom He has blessed with immense talent. “There was a lot of Divine Intervention that happened that made me continue what I’m doing,” Kat granted at the launch of SinosiKat’s latest single, Heart Calling, recently at 12 Monkeys Pub.

“There were also a lot of opportunities, too big to say ‘no’ to,” added Kat. “In a way, that became a way for me to really go back to singing professionally. We’ll see from here. This is really the beginning. I told God, ‘Lord, I don’t want to make an effort anymore.’”

“‘If You have a plan for me. Please just open the door.’ My heart still has a calling. I have to know my purpose in this world. That’s why I’m here tonight. And my friends are here to support me. It’s really exciting,” said she.

The first album that we released was 2007. “After that, some members stayed and some left, because they couldn’t make a long-time commitment to stay with the band,” Kat shared.

“I formed SinosiKat. I wrote all the songs and produced with some help from my friends. Basically, the idea, the songs, the concept, I’m very hands-on. I’m happy with the band than being a solo artist. I like the camaraderie and the friendship that was formed.”

The group disappeared from the local entertainment scene for quite some time, but SinosiKat is back to live performing today.

Since 2022, Kat has released solo singles — Sa Iyong mga Mata and Beautiful Kind — under Warner Music Philippines.

With a new album, regular performance schedules and a new single, Heart Calling, to be proud of, SinosiKat is visible anew in the local music scene.

“That’s my goal and intention to listen to this kind of music,” Kat said. “Music today is very trendy, but I want my music to be timeless. Even if we’re already old, it still feels fresh. You can still relate to it. I’m hoping to write songs that really inspire, especially now that we have a studio.”

“We all knew that in the pandemic, everything was stopped. Some of my bandmates moved to other countries. Some prioritized their families. We had different priorities. I also have a kid,” she added.

Since SinosiKat has a lot of followers, Kat decided to mobilize her supporters with her much-awaited comeback.

So how has Kat’s artistry evolved through the years. How is her music different now compared to when she was younger?

“Before, the rock element in my songs is very strong,” admitted Kat. “I was really a rocker before. Now, it’s a bit more sophisticated compared to before. There’s still a rock n’ roll element, but more polished and mature. In terms of music, I have a brass section now and I also have a musical director.”

Kat expressed her desire for the music of SinosiKat to reach a wider audience. “I want to bring my music to festivals abroad,” she said. “To reach a wider audience, a younger audience. I have high hopes and dreams.”

“I got to know people in joining music festivals and create my network. They are so amazed with the musicality of Filipinos. Sometimes, we just lack exposure, especially to reach audiences abroad,” she continued.

“I want to introduce homegrown, Filipino music to a world-class audience. I performed in Vietnam before and they knew a lot of Filipino talents. They know Filipino performers are really good. They know Sarah Geronimo and Rachelle Ann Go.”

Kat wants to reach more international music festivals abroad and a wider, younger audience and build her network to include artists in other countries and get more exposure.

She also wants to collaborate with other artists like Lola Amour and their song, Raining in Manila. I love reggae artist Isla (Riddim). I love her voice. I really like her. There are a lot of other artists I want to work with. They have fresh input and ideas to contribute. There are really a lot (of artists).”