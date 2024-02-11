Pregnant Maja Salvador shows off dancing prowess in 'ASAP' return

Maja Salvador performs her latest single 'Sugal' on the Sunday noontime show 'ASAP Natin 'To' on February 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Maja Salvador just showed why she is called the "Dance Princess" when she took the stage of "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday.

After a long absence from the noontime musical variety show as one of its regular performers, Maja is back to celebrate several milestones, including her return to the "ASAP" stage on her 20th anniversary in showbiz.

She performed her latest single, "Sugal," with the G-Force.

"It's good to be back in 'ASAP stage," Maja said after her dance number.

While sharing the spot with hosts Martin Nievera and Erik Santos, Maja revealed that she was given the go-signal by her doctor.

"May consent ng doktora ko na I can perform because my baby girl is very healthy. Okay siya, 'yung position niya, lahat," she revealed.

Maja was teary-eyed when she said that she was happy to be back on the Sunday noontime show.

"Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na nandito ako sa 'ASAP' Stage. It's my 20th [year] sa industry. I have [a] new single at nandito ako sa Kapamilya," she said.

Maja announced that she and her husband, Rambo Nuñez, are expecting their first child last December. Last January, they revealed that they are having a baby girl.

Maja Salvador set the stage ablaze with her performance of "Sugal"! ???????? #WeHeartASAP pic.twitter.com/F3T80lnHq4 — ASAP Natin ‘To (@ASAPOfficial) February 11, 2024

RELATED: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expecting baby girl