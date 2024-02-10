'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' greenlit for season 2

Wallker Scobell as the titular character in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

MANILA, Philippines — Disney+ officially renewed its series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" for a second season.

Disney chief executive office Bob Iger announced the series' renewal during the company's first quarter earnings call for the fiscal year 2024, noting the show had accumulated 110 million hours of streaming.

The news comes a week after the debut season ended, when the titular character played by Walker Scobell officially comes to terms with being a demigod and discovers who stole Zeus' lightning bolt.

"I can't wait to bring the next season of 'Percy Jackson' to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!" said Rick Riordan, whose books the series is based on, in a statement.

As Rick pointed out, the second season will see Percy embark on a quest to save Aryan Simhadri's Grover and bring back to Camp Half-Blood the legendary Golden Fleece.

Leah Sava Jeffries' Annabeth, Glynn Turman's Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas' Dionysus, Dior Goodjohn's Clarisse, and Charlie Bushnell's Luke are eyed to return for the upcoming season, which will introduce Percy's half-brother, Tyson the Cyclops, and Zeus' demigod daughter, Thalia.

"The Sea of Monsters" was previously adapted into a film, starring Logan Lerman as Percy. The mixed reviews did not see the movie franchise continue.

"Rich in magic, wonder, adventure, and heart, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere," said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis. "We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest with Rick, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life."

According to data from Disney+, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" had one of the top five season premieres of 2023 as its first episode saw 26.2 million views in its first three weeks.

Rick's books even returned to the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller list for Middle Grade series following the series' debut.

