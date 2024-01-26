Irene-Snoop banters on 'Can't Buy Me Love' mostly unscripted — Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings

Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings as Irene and Snoop on the nightly show 'Can't Buy Me Love.'

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings revealed that their funny, kilig-inducing lines on the nightly show "Can't Buy Me Love" were mostly not scripted.

Maris and Anthony play the roles of Irene Tiu and Snoop, respectively. Irene is the sister of Belle Mariano's Caroline, while Snoop is one of the close friends of Donny Pangilinan's Bingo.

Maris reposted the ABS-CBN News story on Anthony talking about their trending scenes on the show.

"[H]aha halos lahatt! [T]he best ka ka-eksena," wrote Maris while tagging Anthony on X, formerly Twitter.

In the interview, Anthony shared how he and Maris did adlibs on the show. He also revealed that he and Maris learned to work on a scene, giving room for the other to deliver their lines effectively.

“May adlib, may halong script. Sinusunod pa rin namin 'yung scripts, pero once na may maisip kami na pwedeng idagdag, sinasabi namin kay Direk,” the actor shared.

“Minsan hindi mo alam kung ano 'yung bloopers namin. Ang dami talaga. Basta hindi ko na maisa-isa. 'Pag nag-adlib 'yung isa, hindi magpapatalo 'yung isa. Bigayan kami,” he added.

Maris and Anthony also helped popularize the "Aircon vs. Kanal" memes trending lately. In Maris' X posts, she poked fun at Irene's "aircon" humor, which refers to her role's affluent upbringing that seemed could not keep up with street jokes or humor.

There were several scenes between Irene and Snoop where she appears clueless or at a loss for words at Snoop's quips, which many viewers identified as "kanal" humor. The latter is often associated with street jokes.

RELATED: SnoRene, ArchiexRoxy: Unexpected primetime pairings that could be next leads