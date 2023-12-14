^

Entertainment

KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 2:42pm
KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo
Daniel Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Fans continue to fawn over former celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla after they were seen together in public for the first time nearly two weeks since announcing their breakup.

Kathryn and Daniel shared the stage to perform The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," best known as the intro song of the hit show "Friends," at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special held in the Araneta Coliseum last December 13.

Supporters in attendance and on the Internet lauded the two artists for their professionalism, praises that continued after videos of the two backstage trended on social media.

A majority of users on X, formerly Twitter, commended Kathryn and Daniel for appearing to be civil even out of the public eye. Some noted that their attitude toward one another were better than other celebrity couples that fell apart.

Several X users even quipped that the actors' demeanor backstage trumped comments that Kathryn and Daniel are only doing so by the order of their managers.

Here are some online posts about Kathryn and Daniel together for the first time since their breakup:

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special

vuukle comment

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHNIEL

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen together again onstage for the ABS-CBN Christmas special almost two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo had a brief reunion with her former co-star John Lloyd Cruz and even snapped a photo with his girlfriend,...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon has filed an injunction against Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of onscreen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were delighted upon seeing the two at Donny's sister's wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up — Ogie Diaz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Ogie Diaz said that actors Kim Chiu and Xian Lim have already separated for about two months now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Fake news': Sarah Lahbati denies insulting Annabelle Rama

'Fake news': Sarah Lahbati denies insulting Annabelle Rama

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati has denounced as fake news a social art card claiming she spoke ill of her mother-in-law Annabelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pandemic-induced existential crisis inspires Anthony Chen&rsquo;s love story The Breaking Ice

Pandemic-induced existential crisis inspires Anthony Chen’s love story The Breaking Ice

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Singapore’s 2024 Oscars submission, Anthony Chen’s coming-of-age romance The Breaking Ice, is now showing in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara faces jitters over return to kontrabida&nbsp;roles

Kyline Alcantara faces jitters over return to kontrabida roles

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara is ecstatic to portray another antagonist role as Joanna Dela Costa in GMA’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pearl Hung hopes to secure back-to-back win for Philippines at Miss Global pageant

Pearl Hung hopes to secure back-to-back win for Philippines at Miss Global pageant

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
As the Philippines’ bet in the forthcoming Miss Global, Pearl Hung is in the thick of preparation, encompassing personal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with