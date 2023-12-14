KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Fans continue to fawn over former celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla after they were seen together in public for the first time nearly two weeks since announcing their breakup.

Kathryn and Daniel shared the stage to perform The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," best known as the intro song of the hit show "Friends," at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special held in the Araneta Coliseum last December 13.

Supporters in attendance and on the Internet lauded the two artists for their professionalism, praises that continued after videos of the two backstage trended on social media.

A majority of users on X, formerly Twitter, commended Kathryn and Daniel for appearing to be civil even out of the public eye. Some noted that their attitude toward one another were better than other celebrity couples that fell apart.

Several X users even quipped that the actors' demeanor backstage trumped comments that Kathryn and Daniel are only doing so by the order of their managers.

Here are some online posts about Kathryn and Daniel together for the first time since their breakup:

oh I love posting kathniel backstage ganaps to beat all those utos ng management allegations ?? pic.twitter.com/jHH1IF378e — busy bee (@_missoreocc) December 14, 2023

Ang totoo, hindi ko na inasahan pa na magkakausap o magtatabi pa ang KathNiel nang ganito. Pero mula sa backstage hanggang sa stage mismo, nananaig talaga ang respeto at suporta nila sa isa't isa. Lalo na ang.. pagmamahal na mayroon sila para sa isa't isa. ????????#AllForKathNiel pic.twitter.com/yJg4xfYTel — marcy (@archtKN) December 13, 2023

Pwede bang maging honest? Ito na yata 'yong backstage ganap ng KathNiel na may kirot akong nararamdaman. Hehe. Awts.. ????



LEGENDARY KATHNIELS#AllForKathNielpic.twitter.com/m3oB0WWhl5 — marcy (@archtKN) December 13, 2023

Another utos ng management. Lahat ng pinakita nila utos ng management. Lahat ng bulungan, tawanan, and even their backstage interactions. Utos lahat ng management with script pa. ????



Ano akala niyo sa KathNiel, tuta? after 12 years?



pic.twitter.com/FCBQeZNY2O — busy bee (@_missoreocc) December 13, 2023

