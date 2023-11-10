Cup of Joe scores with Tingin

Cup of Joe started about five years ago, when somebody needed a band and sent out a call to young musicians around Baguio. Those who made the grade were new high school graduates Edgar Gian Bernardino and Raphael Ridao, lead singers; Vixen ‘Xen’ Gareza, on keyboards; Antonio Gabriel ‘Gab’ Fernandez, on lead guitar; Raphael ‘Seve’ Severino on bass guitar; and Clint Joules ‘CJ’ Fernandez on rhythm guitar.

Cup of Joe is a common term for a cup of coffee. But there is nothing common about Cup of Joe, the band that has become the latest addition to the big league of local hitmakers. Current hit song and its biggest ever is the Tingin, an inspiring message of positivity and a collaboration with Janine Tenoso of Di Na Muli fame.

Cup of Joe started about five years ago, when somebody needed a band and sent out a call to young musicians around Baguio. Those who made the grade were new high school graduates Edgar Gian Bernardino and Raphael Ridao, lead singers; Vixen “Xen” Gareza, on keyboards; Antonio Gabriel “Gab” Fernandez, on lead guitar; Raphael “Seve” Severino on bass guitar; and Clint Joules “CJ” Fernandez on rhythm guitar.

They proved to be so good together they decided to continue with the band as a fun job before getting serious with college. That was when it became obvious that there was nothing common about them. Their first try with an original song Nag-iisang Muli and a self-made video resulted in their winning the Best Regional Song trophy at the MOR Awards in 2019.

The same Nag-iisang Muli brought Cup of Joe its first Awit Award nomination as Best Recording by a New Group. Not only that. The Awit also gave them another nod for Best Christmas Recording, the sweet love song, Alas Dose. And suddenly a career in music became a serious prospect.

Why not? Those nominations from an industry award giving organization like Awit for a band of kids on its first time out plus a contract with Viva Records were enough proofs that Cup of Joe had every right to continue making music.

And so they continued performing and recording. More quality releases followed. Each one bigger than the last, each one getting closer to establishing that unique blend of Pinoy pop and Western retro sound that is Cup of Joe’s. This has been likened to a special coffee blend from beans harvested from the fields of Sagada and then brewed in Baguio and now served smoking hot.

Hayaan, Sagada, Bukod Tangi, Sinderella, Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko. Admittedly, theirs was a slow simmer but obviously growing in maturity and musicality with each new song, Mananatili and Estranghero, until the boiling point was reached with their latest, Tingin an inspiring message of positivity and a collaboration with singer and songwriter Janine Tenoso of Di Na Muli fame.

Amazingly amidst all the hits, the growing number of Jowables, which is what Cup of Joe followers are called and their bright future as music stars, these boys never missed a beat with their studies. They are all graduating from college next year.

Then they will come to the hard part. Choosing between becoming a dentist or an engineer or a teacher and being in a band like Cup of Joe. Oh well, let us all just enjoy they music they make for the moment.

Meanwhile here is the latest hit tabulation of the most streamed songs in Spotify Philippines. Among them is Cup of Joe’s Tingin. The Top 25 listing is as follows:

Ere by Juan Karlos; PAREHAS TAYO by Nateman; My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski; Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift; homebody by DEMI ft. Madman Stan; YK by Cean Jr.; 711 by TONEEJAY; Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto; Tingin by Cup of Joe ft. Janine Tenoso; Kisame by Rhodessa; Gusto by Zack Tabudlo ft. Al James; Raining in Manila by Lola Amour.

Lihim by Arthur Miguel; Is It Over Now by Taylor Swift, the Taylor Version; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Water by Tyla; Standing Next to You by Jung Kook; greedy by Tate McCrae; Saan? by Maki; Agora Hills by Doja Cat; Pasilyo by Sunkissed Lola; WELCOME 2DTQ by Hev Abi; Nahuhulog by Jed Baruelo; 3D by Jung Kook and Jack Harlow; So Fine by Realest Cran.