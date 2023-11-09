'Happiest times of my life': Janine Gutierrez renews contract with ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janine Gutierrez renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.

The actress said she is at her happiest with the network.

Janine has done different teleseryes with ABS-CBN such as "Marry Me, Marry You," "Sleep With Me" and the hit series "Dirty Linen."

"Mas marami nang tumatawag sa'kin na Alexa kaysa Janine. But kidding aside, it has been a great journey for me," she said.

"It has been one of the happiest times of my life talaga to be able to work with such inspiring actors, writers and creatives, and of course, lahat ng Kapamilya natin sa mundo," she added.

When asked what is the essence of being a Kapamilya, Janine said, "I think the essence of being a Kapamilya is being there for the people you love through the good and the bad, and I think that's what the heart of ABS-CBN, being a Kapamilya is."

"It feels so lucky to be welcomed into this family and to be able to continue my journey with the Kapamilyas," she added.

ABS-CBN chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, meanwhile, thanked Janine for staying with the now digital content creator.

"Thank you again for choosing to be a Kapamilya. When I was listening to you doing your interview there, you were saying that a Kapamilya is someone who stays with you through thick and thin, and I remember you chose to be part of ABS-CBN even after we had lost the franchise," he said.

"To me that's proof that family stays together no matter what. We're very, very proud of what you have done here in ABS-CBN, most lately with 'Dirty Linen.' We're very, very proud of what you've done for us, Janine. Thank you so much for choosing to be a Kapamilya. You're a very well-loved member of the ABS-CBN family," he added.

RELATED: Janine Gutierrez finds new gadget with Artificial Intelligence helpful in content creation