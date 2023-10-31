^

Entertainment

WATCH: Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' only serial killer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines —"Mallari" starring Piolo Pascual, the actor's first venture into horror features, will be competing at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Pascual will be portraying three characters in the film, including the titular Fr. Juan Severino Mallari — said to be the Philippines' first and only recorded serial killer.

Mallari will also be the central figure in a television series starring Dennis Trillo called "Severino," signalling an interest in this individual from the country's past whose history is still being pieced together.

Who is this Mallari that has suddenly intrigued Filipino filmmakers, and what can we expect to see from Pascual and Trillo?

RELATED: 'It gave me goosebumps': Piolo Pascual initially declined doing 'Mallari'

vuukle comment

DENNIS TRILLO

HORROR

PIOLO PASCUAL

SERIAL KILLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan showed what happened after the reunion concert of his wife Sharon Cuneta to ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she and fiancé Dominic Roque are excited to get married and have a family of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes trended online after she dressed up as Regina George from the 2014 hit teen movie "Mean...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beauty queens offer breast cancer awareness tips

Beauty queens offer breast cancer awareness tips

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach and Michelle Dee are strong advocates for breast cancer awareness.
Entertainment
fbtw
Christmas shopping at &lsquo;Divi&rsquo;

Christmas shopping at ‘Divi’

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
If Baguio City is my happy place, Divisoria is my shopping mecca!
Entertainment
fbtw
10 scariest villains in&nbsp;horror&nbsp;fiction

10 scariest villains in horror fiction

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Here’s a list of 10 villains who have made horror novels certified page turners and hair-raising reads
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto kong maging doktor': Francine Diaz vows to finish studies

'Gusto kong maging doktor': Francine Diaz vows to finish studies

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Francine Diaz revealed that she wanted to become a medical practitioner but her showbiz commitment will become a hindran...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 days ago
Years after separating from Lee O’Brian, the father of her six-year-old daughter Malia, Pokwang is blooming. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with