WATCH: Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' only serial killer

MANILA, Philippines —"Mallari" starring Piolo Pascual, the actor's first venture into horror features, will be competing at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Pascual will be portraying three characters in the film, including the titular Fr. Juan Severino Mallari — said to be the Philippines' first and only recorded serial killer.

Mallari will also be the central figure in a television series starring Dennis Trillo called "Severino," signalling an interest in this individual from the country's past whose history is still being pieced together.

Who is this Mallari that has suddenly intrigued Filipino filmmakers, and what can we expect to see from Pascual and Trillo?

