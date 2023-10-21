Claudine Barretto slated for TV return via GMA drama

MANILA, Philippines — Claudine Barretto is set to return to TV in an upcoming drama titled "Lovers/Liars" by GMA-7 and Regal Entertainment.

The actress shared her excitement in her Instagram account and thanked the studio and production company for her comeback project.

She also sat down with seasoned entertainment reporter Lhar Santiago, which was aired during last night's newscast of "24 Oras."

"I've been throwing up because of... 'yung nerbiyos ko talaga. You know, sasalang ulit ako sa teleserye, kung ano talaga ang forte ko... Pero sabi nga nila pag hindi ka ninerbyos, dun ka nenerbyosin," she told Santiago.

She will play a successful businesswoman who falls in love with a younger man in "Lovers/Liars."

The show will be helmed by Cris Aquino. Claudine is set to work for the first time with the rest of the cast that includes Rob Gomez, Lianne Valentin, Shaira Diaz, Yasser Marta, Polo Ravales and Christian Vasquez.

Claudine's last drama was "Bakit Manipis ang Ulap?" aired on TV5 in 2016. It was directed by Joel Lamangan and also starred Diether Ocampo, Meg Imperial and Cesar Montano.

In 2022, she appeared in some of GMA-7's weekly shows and anthologies, including "Wish Ko Lang" and "Tadhana."

Claudine Barretto is set to return to TV in an upcoming drama titled "Lovers/Liars" by GMA-7 and Regal Entertainment.

RELATED: Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months