Claudine Barretto credits Intermittent Fasting for 84-pound weight loss in 2 months

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 8:25am
BANGKOK, Thailand — Actress Claudine Barretto managed to lose 84 pounds (38 kilograms) in two months because of Intermittent Fasting (IF), among other disciplinary health changes.

Claudine appeared on the recent video of Karen Davila's YouTube channel where she discussed with the broadcast journalist about her past relationships and the personal struggles that followed.

Toward the end of the video, Karen commended Claudine for how thin she looked, and the former was visibly surprised upon learning how much Claudine managed to lose in just two months because of IF.

"I do 20, 24 hours [of fasting] and tuloy-tuloy na, naging habit already," Claudine explained, adding that she would eat meals at four in the afternoon.

Karen then reminded viewers not to imitate Claudine unless given the green light by one's doctor, something that the actress agreed with, "You have to start ng mga 12, 13 hours muna, don't go beyond that."

"You are so tiny!" Karen exclaimed as she spun a smiling Claudine around. "Look at that, ang payat-payat."

Claudine said she now weighed 100 pounds (45 kilograms) again, the same weight she was after she officially split with ex-husband Raymart Santiago.

Asked by Karen what the most difficult part of IF was, Claudine answered it was the cravings, which she managed to control by cleaning and sleeping earlier.

"I clean the bathroom, I clean and clean and clean, para makalimutan ko," the actress continued. "I try to wake up late... tinatagalan ko 'yung tulog ko."

Claudine ended by saying she stopped eating beef and pork, though she still ate chicken and donuts.

The actress will next be seen in Gabby Ramos' "Loyalista: The Untold Story of Imelda Papin" as the titular character during her years in Hawaii with the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in exile following the People Power Revolution.

RELATED: Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

