Trans queen Captivating Katkat wins 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag veteran Captivating Katkat made further history by winning the second season of "Drag Race Philippines."

The drag queen along with fellow finalists Bernie and M1ss Jade So were the competition's first trans contestants — no other edition of "Drag Race" has had three transwomen in the finals.

Katkat defeated Bernie in the first Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown with a tight battle performing RuPaul's "Just What They Want" while in the other Smackdown Jade was defeated by Cubao queen Arizona Brandy in an insane match-up of another RuPaul song "Who Is She?"

The final Lip Sync saw Katkat and Arizona perform to iDolls' "Kapangyarihan"; both queens brought out a pride and trans flag respectively, with Katkat again reiterating her message of "transwomen are women" across her body.

After being announced the winner by host-judge Paolo Ballesteros, Katkat was crowned by her predecessor and fellow O-Bar performer Precious Paula Nicole.

Also awarded during the show's finale was Cagayan de Oro's Hana Beshie as Miss Congeniality, the title passed over by last year's winner Lady Morgana from Davao making it back-to-back wins for Mindanao queens.

For winning "Drag Race Philippines Season 2," Katkat will receives P1 million, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and is the Philippines' next drag superstar.

En route to the crown, Katkat won two RuBadges including one for the popular Snatch Game episode impersonating Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte and was a part of an emotional Double Shantay with Bernie that saved them from elimination.

RELATED: Manila Luzon reaffirms Filipino drag as ‘best in the world’