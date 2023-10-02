Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

Robi Domingo with fiancée Maiqui Pineda who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease dermatomyositis.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event in his life.

Philstar.com asked Robi about his Christmas preparation during the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held at Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

"I’ll give you a hint. I'm not preparing so much for Christmas because I have to prepare for something grander and bigger," Robi said.

Robi and fiancee Maqui Pineda are set to tie the knot soon.

Robi, who celebrated his 34th year birthday last September 27, told Philstar.com that he wishes her Maqui to get better.

"My birthday wish is for my fiancee to get better so that we can fulfill our plans together," he said.

Maqui revealed that she has autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis.

In her Instagram account, Maqui said the supposed wedding preparation became a nightmare.

“What was supposed to be an exciting year of wedding planning, preparing for a new home, and working on my career, life had other plans for me… I got sick,” she said.

“I have a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis that causes muscle weakness, inflammation, and a skin rash,” she added.

Robi then assured Maqui that he will be with her all the way.

"Really proud of your progress and your courage. You got this. Everyone is here for you and with you. Gotchu Maiqs," he said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

