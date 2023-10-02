^

Entertainment

Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 2:34pm
Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda
Robi Domingo with fiancée Maiqui Pineda who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease dermatomyositis.
Robi Domingo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event in his life. 

Philstar.com asked Robi about his Christmas preparation during the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held at Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

"I’ll give you a hint. I'm not preparing so much for Christmas because I have to prepare for something grander and bigger," Robi said. 

Robi and fiancee Maqui Pineda are set to tie the knot soon. 

Robi, who celebrated his 34th year birthday last September 27, told Philstar.com that he wishes her Maqui to get better.  

"My birthday wish is for my fiancee to get better so that we can fulfill our plans together," he said. 

Maqui revealed that she has autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis. 

In her Instagram account, Maqui said the supposed wedding preparation became a nightmare. 

“What was supposed to be an exciting year of wedding planning, preparing for a new home, and working on my career, life had other plans for me… I got sick,” she said.

“I have a rare autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis that causes muscle weakness, inflammation, and a skin rash,” she added.

Robi then assured Maqui that he will be with her all the way. 

"Really proud of your progress and your courage. You got this. Everyone is here for you and with you. Gotchu Maiqs," he said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fiancée Maqui's autoimmune disease

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN BALL

ROBI DOMINGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano won the People's Choice: Star of the Night at the recent ABS-CBN Ball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Dolly de Leon is “super proud” after Iti Mapukpukaw was named as the Philippines’ official entry at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Content creator and pharmacist Arshie Larga was the top winner of the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines, recognized as this year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Angas married goals': Dingdong Dantes joins Marian Rivera in new dance video

'Angas married goals': Dingdong Dantes joins Marian Rivera in new dance video

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Finally, "The Royal Blood" star showed his other talent as he danced along with his wife in their dance cover of 69 Boyz'...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

'Shot puno': TWICE thrills Filo Once at 'Ready To Be' Philippine concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
K-pop group TWICE thrilled their Filo Once with two sold out concert in the Philippine Arena over the weekend.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

Alex Calleja: A comedian on and off cam

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Alex Calleja’s familiar face is seen daily on the TV5 program FACE TO FACE. He also happens to be the only thorn among...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy acts join all-Asian music lineup at District M: A Marina Central Festival in Singapore

Pinoy acts join all-Asian music lineup at District M: A Marina Central Festival in Singapore

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Filipinos visiting Singapore this week can drop by at the Marina Central district to witness a music show, interactive workshops...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Creator' review: AI seeking liberty, equality from mankind

'The Creator' review: AI seeking liberty, equality from mankind

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
No doubt "The Creator" will spark more conversations about how helpful or detrimental AI can be, and in that regard it will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with