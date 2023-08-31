Mike Enriquez's wake open to public on September 2

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the late veteran broadcaster Miguel Castro Enriquez, better known as Mike Enriquez or "Booma" to his peers, will be able to do so on Saturday, September 2.

Enriquez passed away last August 29 a month shy of his 72nd birthday. His death was officially announced on "24 Oras," the flagship newscast of GMA which Enriquez had co-hosted for nearly two decades, by his long-time colleague Mel Tiangco.

GMA, Enriquez's home since 1995, shared that the public can visit the late broadcast journalist's remains this Saturday at Quezon City's Christ The King Parish from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as disclosed by Enriquez's family.

Both the network and the family encouraged visitors to donate to the Kapuso Foundation instead of giving flowers.

Apart from "24 Oras" Enriquez is best known for reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador."

Enriquez joined the broadcast scene in 1969 with the Manila Broadasting Company before moving to the Freedom Broadcasting Radio Network and Radio Mindanao Network and eventually at GMA.

The broadcaster took two medical leaves in the past five years because of several ailments, most recently in December 2021 to undergo a kidney transplant but returned in time to cover the 2022 national elections.

Tiangco and other GMA personnel — Vicky Morales, Emil Sumangil, Arnold Clavio, Nelson Canlas, Oscar Oida, Shaira Diaz, Kathy San Gabriel, Connie Sison, Pia Arcangel, Raffy Tima, Susan Enriquez, Boy Abunda, Kim Atienza and Dingdong Dantes — all shared tributes for Enriquez.

Even rival show hosts Noli de Castro, Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano of ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol" and TV5's Julius Babao of "Frontline Pilipinas" paid their respects, as did the German Moreno Walk of Fame at Eastwood and Enriquez's alma mater the De La Salle University.

