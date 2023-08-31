^

Entertainment

Mike Enriquez's wake open to public on September 2

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 4:04pm
Mike Enriquez's wake open to public on September 2
Broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the late veteran broadcaster Miguel Castro Enriquez, better known as Mike Enriquez or "Booma" to his peers, will be able to do so on Saturday, September 2.

Enriquez passed away last August 29 a month shy of his 72nd birthday. His death was officially announced on "24 Oras," the flagship newscast of GMA which Enriquez had co-hosted for nearly two decades, by his long-time colleague Mel Tiangco.

GMA, Enriquez's home since 1995, shared that the public can visit the late broadcast journalist's remains this Saturday at Quezon City's Christ The King Parish from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as disclosed by Enriquez's family.

Both the network and the family encouraged visitors to donate to the Kapuso Foundation instead of giving flowers.

Apart from "24 Oras" Enriquez is best known for reporting on the news and public affairs programs "Saksi," "Super Radyo DZBB" and "Imbestigador."

Enriquez joined the broadcast scene in 1969 with the Manila Broadasting Company before moving to the Freedom Broadcasting Radio Network and Radio Mindanao Network and eventually at GMA.

The broadcaster took two medical leaves in the past five years because of several ailments, most recently in December 2021 to undergo a kidney transplant but returned in time to cover the 2022 national elections.

Tiangco and other GMA personnel — Vicky Morales, Emil Sumangil, Arnold Clavio, Nelson Canlas, Oscar Oida, Shaira Diaz, Kathy San Gabriel, Connie Sison, Pia Arcangel, Raffy Tima, Susan Enriquez, Boy Abunda, Kim Atienza and Dingdong Dantes — all shared tributes for Enriquez.

Even rival show hosts Noli de Castro, Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano of ABS-CBN's "TV Patrol" and TV5's Julius Babao of "Frontline Pilipinas" paid their respects, as did the German Moreno Walk of Fame at Eastwood and Enriquez's alma mater the De La Salle University.

RELATED: Veteran news anchor Mike Enriquez passes away at 71

vuukle comment

MIKE ENRIQUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she and estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco have no chance of getting back to each other's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

Rival noontime show hosts Kim Chiu, Vic Sotto sit down in rare interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rival noontime show hosts Vic Sotto and Kim Chiu sat down for a rare interview. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be back to ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" after her marriage with film producer...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven and Marco &lsquo;bring out the best in each other&rsquo;

Heaven and Marco ‘bring out the best in each other’

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
It’s admirable how Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo both display a sense of maturity in the way they view life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Kris Bernal has finally given birth to her firstborn and she turned to an NBA superstar for her baby girl's name. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Officially acquiring her songs is one of the many steps to securing her future, and Yeng considers her songs a source of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
For majority of the cast members of Prime Video's "Comedy Island Philippines," the upcoming show was an opportunity to...
Entertainment
fbtw
More songs about the rainy days

More songs about the rainy days

By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
This is Dodo-Me time because I just found out that music lovers do feel strongly about rain songs.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with