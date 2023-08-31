^

Entertainment

Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 1:41pm
Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role
Drew Arellano and Iya Villania
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Drew Arellano was not fully all in for "Comedy Island Philippines" when it was pitched to him because of how long it would take him away from his wife, Iya Villania, and their four children.

In a press conference for the show last August 30, Drew recalled his initial thoughts when he was approached by Prime Video to host the show. 

"When they spoke to me I was like 'Wait, wait... how long? One month?! Away from the kids?!' That was for me the major reason why I was quite hesitant," Drew admitted.

He changed his mind after the show's hybrid concept of reality-adventure and improvisational comedy was explained to him, "It was a bit scary, but at the same time, 'yung fear na 'yun kind of compelled me to take on the challenge."

The one-month shoot took place at a resort in Thailand last year. Drew quipped that because post-production took so long, Iya was beginning to wonder if he had really left for a shoot.

"Nagdududa si Iya," Drew said with a smile, as Iya and some their kids were in attendance. "One month kang wala ah!"

Drew later jokingly said that Iya might say no to him joining for the show's possible second season.

"Comedy Island Philippines" features fictionalized versions of Carlo Aquino, Andrea Brillantes, Rufa Mae Quinto, Awra Briguela, Cai Cortez, Jerald Napoles and Justine Luzares on the mysterious Tawa-Tawa Island competing in its Centennial Games, hosted by Drew.

The titular games are all unscripted, and the competing cast must improvise their given tasks in order to escape the island.

 The show premieres its first three episodes today, August 31, while the remaining three will drop a week later on the Prime Video streaming platform.

