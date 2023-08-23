Drew Barrymore ushered offstage after alleged stalker disrupts interview

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Drew Barrymore had to be escorted offstage during a live interview when an alleged stalker in the audience attempted to approach her.

Drew was in New York City's 92nd Street Y interviewing actor-singer Reneé Rapp about the latter's debut album "Snow Angel" when a man interrupted by calling out her name.

Clearly surprised, Drew responded and the man — who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto — came forward, saying "I need to see you at some point while I'm here in New York."

Reneé placed an arm around Drew and took her backstage as security personnel surrounded the individual, cautioning him to back away and removed him from the venue.

Drew and Reneé shortly returned onstage to the applause of the remaining crowd. Reneé said that Drew brushed off the incident quickly while backstage then Drew praised Reneé for what she did.

"I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full '[The] Bodyguard'!" said Drew, referencing the 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, as she embraced Reneé which had the audience clapping again. "You are my Kevin Costner!"

A different audience member shouted "We love you, Drew!" to encourage the actress to continue the interview, which went on uninterrupted.

At the end of the interview after Drew finished her stint, Reneé performed two songs from "Snow Angel" and thanked the crowd for remaining calm during the incident.

Fans have lately been interrupting several artist performances, including Bebe Rexha (struck in the head by a phone), Pink (a fan threw their mom's ashes onstage), Ava Max (slapped onstage) and Harry Styles (hit in the eye).

Most recently, Bryan Adams was interrupted during a performance of his song "Summer of '69" when a fan went onstage to steal the microphone and continue the song. Bryan coolly went on with his performance after the fan was taken away.

