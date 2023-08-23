^

Entertainment

Drew Barrymore ushered offstage after alleged stalker disrupts interview

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 5:01pm
Drew Barrymore ushered offstage after alleged stalker disrupts interview
Hollywood star Drew Barrymore in Manila.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cadagas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Drew Barrymore had to be escorted offstage during a live interview when an alleged stalker in the audience attempted to approach her.

Drew was in New York City's 92nd Street Y interviewing actor-singer Reneé Rapp about the latter's debut album "Snow Angel" when a man interrupted by calling out her name.

Clearly surprised, Drew responded and the man — who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto — came forward, saying "I need to see you at some point while I'm here in New York."

Reneé placed an arm around Drew and took her backstage as security personnel surrounded the individual, cautioning him to back away and removed him from the venue.

Drew and Reneé shortly returned onstage to the applause of the remaining crowd. Reneé said that Drew brushed off the incident quickly while backstage then Drew praised Reneé for what she did. 

@vidsofceleb Scary moment, thankfully security took care of it. #drewbarrymore #reneerapp ? original sound - Edits

"I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full '[The] Bodyguard'!" said Drew, referencing the 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, as she embraced Reneé which had the audience clapping again. "You are my Kevin Costner!"

A different audience member shouted "We love you, Drew!" to encourage the actress to continue the interview, which went on uninterrupted.

At the end of the interview after Drew finished her stint, Reneé performed two songs from "Snow Angel" and thanked the crowd for remaining calm during the incident.

Fans have lately been interrupting several artist performances, including Bebe Rexha (struck in the head by a phone), Pink (a fan threw their mom's ashes onstage), Ava Max (slapped onstage) and Harry Styles (hit in the eye).

Most recently, Bryan Adams was interrupted during a performance of his song "Summer of '69" when a fan went onstage to steal the microphone and continue the song. Bryan coolly went on with his performance after the fan was taken away.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

vuukle comment

DREW BARRYMORE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A marriage proposal video that features businessman Jon Semira and actress Yassi Pressman is now trending on social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actor Jomari Yllana has proposed to his girlfriend Abby Viduya. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay Sonza released from jail after posting P270K bail

Jay Sonza released from jail after posting P270K bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Former TV host Jay Sonza is now temporarily out of jail after posting a P270,000 bail. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Maybe it’s the chemistry or convincing portrayal, but Bela Padilla and JC Santos will somehow make your jaded and cynical...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She is still my talent': Vice Ganda assures support for Awra Briguela

'She is still my talent': Vice Ganda assures support for Awra Briguela

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda assured controversial TV personality Awra Briguela of his support as he confirmed that she's still...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABS-CBN ventures into beauty pageants via Binibining Silka 2023

ABS-CBN ventures into beauty pageants via Binibining Silka 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Following the likes of bossa nova singer Sitti Navarro, BINI’s Aiah, Bb. Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda and Michael V to do a collab soon?

Vice Ganda and Michael V to do a collab soon?

By Patricia Dela Roca | 18 hours ago
Many netizens and showbiz personalities were thrilled after seeing these two comedians in one frame.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Just as my heart started to heal': Carla Abellana mourns dog of 11 years

'Just as my heart started to heal': Carla Abellana mourns dog of 11 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actress and animal welfare advocate Carla Abellana is mourning the loss of her pet dog Patches whom she looked after for 11...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
K-pop girl group NewJeans had another surprise for Bunnies and ARMY alike after members danced with BTS member V.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with