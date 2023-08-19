Disney announces 'Percy Jackson' series release date, drops new teaser

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has announced that it's series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will debut on its streaming platform Disney+ on December 20.

The studio made the announcement alongside the release of a new teaser trailer released on August 18, coincidentally the titular character's birthday in the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The 30-second trailer shows more images of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as the iconic trio of Percy, fellow demigod Annabeth Chase, and the satyr Grover Underwood, respectively.

"The gods are waiting," reads the text in the teaser as clips of Camp Half-Blood are shown as emphaized by the voiceover of Virginia Kull who plays Percy's mother Sally, "The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods — they are real."

"Percy Jackson, we've been expecting you," booms the voice of Glynn Turman who plays the camp's activities director the centaur Chiron (though initially disguised as Percy's Latin teacher Mr. Brunner).

Two episodes of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will drop on December 20 and will be followed by singular new episodes weekly.

The first entry in the series will follow the first book "The Lightning Thief" which sees 12-year-old Percy learning about the world of demigods as he is the son of Poseidon, however he must embark on a quest to prove he did not steal the master lightning bolt of Zeus.

The show features an array of guest actors including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus in what will be his last television show appearance following his death last March.

Riordan was heavily involved in the development of the series — particularly given the mixed reception of the film adaptations of the series' first two books in 2010 and 2013 — and co-wrote the first two episodes.

