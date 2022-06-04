'Percy Jackson' series begins production, adds more cast members

The clapper for the first take of Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has officially begun production on its upcoming mythology series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" based on the popular books by Rick Riordan.

Rick himself made an announcement on his website that filming had begun in Vancouver, Canada, posting a photo of a customized clapper atop a chair bearing his name.

The author will serve as an executive producer on the show and an onsite consultant during shooting.

"The excitement is so thick you could cut it with a celestial bronze ballpoint pen!" Rick excitedly said, referencing the titular character's weapon Riptide.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has also cast five more characters to add to the already announced actors portraying the trio of Percy (Walker Scobell), fellow demigod Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), and the satyr Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

Most prominent among these new additions is comedian Jason Mantzoukas, best known for his television roles in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Good Place," and "Parks and Recreation," who is set to portray the Greek god Dionysys or as he is referred to in the books Mr. D the director of Camp Half-Blood.

Jason is the son of two second-generation Greek-Americans and Rick shared that the actor is an accomplished jazz drummer.

"Wll & Grace" actress and Mantzoukas' "Parks and Recreation" co-star Megan Mullally meanwhile will portray the minor villain Mrs. Dodds, Percy's math teacher who is secretly the Fury Alecto.

Veteran actor Glynn Turman will play the centaur Chiron who trains the demigods at Camp Half-Blood, Virginia Kull will be Percy's mother Sally — Rick said Kull's performance for the pilot table read had people in tears — while Timm Sharp will portray Percy's stepfather Gabe Ugliano.

Rick assured he would continue to give updates about the production and that more casting announcements will be given in timed phases.

The author also took the time to greet readers a Happy Pride Month.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows Percy who discovers that he is a demigod son of Poseidon and goes on a series of quests where the world as we know it is mixed with Greek mythology.

The first two books in Rick's first series were adapted into films, with Logan Lerman starring as Percy.

