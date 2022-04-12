'The Adam Project' breakout star Walker Scobell to play Percy Jackson in upcoming live-action series

MANILA, Philippines — The long hunt for an actor to play the titular role in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" live-action series has ended with Disney+ casting young actor Walker Scobell from Netflix's "The Adam Project."

Rick Riordan, the author of the beloved book series that the show is based on, made the announcement on his official website.

Riordan said Scobell had auditioned for the role of Percy months before "The Adam Project" was released on Netflix, but his debut performance in the film confirmed the talent he had with a "perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

Scobell received the news of his casting directly from Riordan himself via a videocall last January 28, where the actor was wearing an orange Camp Half-Blood shirt — Percy's camp in the books — as he is a fan of the series, having read all of Riordan's works until "The Trials of Apollo."

Riordan added the Scobell has done chemistry reads with candidates for the other two leads, fellow camp-goer Annabeth Chase and the satyr Grover Underwood, which are set to be finalized very soon.

" I will definitely be there cheering him on every step of the way... [Walker] is going to surpass your highest expectations from the very first line of the show," Riordan ended his announcement.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows Percy who discovers that he is a demigod son of Poseidon and goes on a series of quests where the world as we know it is mixed with Greek mythology.

Riordan's first two books in the series were adapted into films, with Logan Lerman starring as Percy; fans have been clamoring that Lerman also be involved in the Disney+ show, ideally as Poseidon given his age.

Production for the series begins later this year, with Riordan co-writing the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg and directed by co-showrunner James Bobin.

