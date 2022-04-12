^

Entertainment

'The Adam Project' breakout star Walker Scobell to play Percy Jackson in upcoming live-action series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 1:07pm
'The Adam Project' breakout star Walker Scobell to play Percy Jackson in upcoming live-action series
Walker Scobell promoting Netflix's "The Adam Project"
Getty Images via AFP / Charley Gallay

MANILA, Philippines — The long hunt for an actor to play the titular role in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" live-action series has ended with Disney+ casting young actor Walker Scobell from Netflix's "The Adam Project."

Rick Riordan, the author of the beloved book series that the show is based on, made the announcement on his official website.

Riordan said Scobell had auditioned for the role of Percy months before "The Adam Project" was released on Netflix, but his debut performance in the film confirmed the talent he had with a "perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

Scobell received the news of his casting directly from Riordan himself via a videocall last January 28, where the actor was wearing an orange Camp Half-Blood shirt — Percy's camp in the books — as he is a fan of the series, having read all of Riordan's works until "The Trials of Apollo."

Riordan added the Scobell has done chemistry reads with candidates for the other two leads, fellow camp-goer Annabeth Chase  and the satyr Grover Underwood, which are set to be finalized very soon.

" I will definitely be there cheering him on every step of the way... [Walker]  is going to surpass your highest expectations from the very first line of the show," Riordan ended his announcement.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows Percy who discovers that he is a demigod son of Poseidon and goes on a series of quests where the world as we know it is mixed with Greek mythology. 

Riordan's first two books in the series were adapted into films, with Logan Lerman starring as Percy; fans have been clamoring that Lerman also be involved in the Disney+ show, ideally as Poseidon given his age.

Production for the series begins later this year, with Riordan co-writing the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg and directed by co-showrunner James Bobin.

RELATED: 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' review: The magic is still hanging on

DISNEY+

PERCY JACKSON

PERCY JACKSON AND THE LIGHTNING THIEF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she and on-screen partner Seth Federlin were in a relationship for more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is set to graduate from college. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users had mixed reactions on the proposal of UP basketball star Ricci Rivero to Kapamilya actress Andrea Br...
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

6 hours ago
Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vinyl reissues bring back memories of Bagets Raymond Lauchengco

Vinyl reissues bring back memories of Bagets Raymond Lauchengco

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
All of a sudden it seemed like it was the ‘80s again. That was how Raymond Lauchengco felt when he got hold of the vinyl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Netizens asked actress Claudine Barretto to not use her deceased ex-boyfriend Rico Yan for her political campaign. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The cast of the live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie in the titular role, has included veteran comedian Will Ferrell...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The "Fast and Furious" franchise is only about to get more marvelous with the inclusion of Oscar-winner Brie Larson in its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velaquez teased Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose about their rumored relationship
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with