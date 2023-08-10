Inka Magnaye makes history as first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film via 'Blue Beetle'

MANILA, Philippines — Voice artist Inka Magnaye is more than excited for Filipinos to watch DC's upcoming superhero movie "Blue Beetle" where she participates in a special role.

"Blue Beetle" follows the story of Jaime Reyes, played by "Cobra Kai" actor Xolo Maridueña, who is chosen by an ancient alien relic called the Scarab as its host, turning him into the titular hero.

Singer-actress Becky G voices Khaji Da, the entity that controls the Scarab. But in the Philippine release of the movie, it will be voiced by Inka.

This makes Inka the first Filipino voice actress based in the Philippines to participate in a DC film, and the Philippines is the only country in Asia where a local artist will be contributing their voice to the film.

Apart from her contribution to the movie, Inka believes Filipino fans will resonate with Jaime and "Blue Beetle" as a whole because of how the film heavily focuses on family compared to other superhero movies where heroes often navigate their powers on their own.

WATCH: Inka (@inkamagnaye) tells @PhilstarShowbiz how Filipinos can resonate with “Blue Beetle” through her participation in the film.



The Philippines is reportedly the only country in Asia which will have a local artist dubbing the movie. | @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/HspudA8JHA — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 9, 2023

"Pinoys, not just in the Philippines but all over the world, are so closely knit with our families," Inka told Philstar.com, reiterating the utmost importance of families for Filipinos.

Inka noted that Filipinos think of their own families when they see any kind of movie that involves familes getting together, working together, having drama and working through it together, finding answers, and coming out triumphant, and such aspects are what Filipinos will find relatable in "Blue Beetle."

When it was announced last week that Inka would be lending her voice to "Blue Beetle," she lamented at the time how some Filipinos complained that her participation was just for the Philippine release of the film and not globally.

It appears she has turned heel as she expressed to Philstar.com how excited Filipinos should be now given how exclusive of a chance it was for a Filipino to be invited to voice a DC film.

"Yes! And I love how Pinoys can rally behind artists that represent Pinoy talent, and I am so excited to be an addition to that," Inka happily said. "So I hope that people will find comfort in that and find pride in it."

Inka’s (@inkamagnaye) participation in “Blue Beetle” is made official with a contract signing with Warner Bro. representatives. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/QSRh6IHW2t — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 9, 2023

Inka did not have to go through an audition process as Warner Bros. representatives had already eyed the voice actress from the beginning to take part in the film, a fact that still hasn't sunk for Inka herself.

She shared that she tried to give her "most AI voice... that was personal but synthetic," and had the help of Warner Bros. representatives during recording to nail the necessary tone for the film.

"Knowing the gravity of the project... adds a different dimension," said Inka, noting that while she is skillfully able of doing voicework, being aware of how big a deal "Blue Beetle" is made the taks something to carry.

While the titular hero is a male, Inka is grateful that DC has highlighted some powerful female heroes like Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl.

Inka only recorded voicework for the speaking scenes of the Scarab, so she won't see the full film until the Philippine premiere of "Blue Beetle" on August 15, a day before its wide release in the country.

RELATED: ‘I’m in a DC movie!!!’ Inka Magnaye stoked over role in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’