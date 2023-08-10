^

Entertainment

Inka Magnaye makes history as first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film via 'Blue Beetle'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 2:02pm
Inka Magnaye makes history as first Philippines-based voice actress in DC film via 'Blue Beetle'
Voice artist Inka Magnaye
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Voice artist Inka Magnaye is more than excited for Filipinos to watch DC's upcoming superhero movie "Blue Beetle" where she participates in a special role.

"Blue Beetle" follows the story of Jaime Reyes, played by "Cobra Kai" actor Xolo Maridueña, who is chosen by an ancient alien relic called the Scarab as its host, turning him into the titular hero.

Singer-actress Becky G voices Khaji Da, the entity that controls the Scarab. But in the Philippine release of the movie, it will be voiced by Inka.

This makes Inka the first Filipino voice actress based in the Philippines to participate in a DC film, and the Philippines is the only country in Asia where a local artist will be contributing their voice to the film.

Apart from her contribution to the movie, Inka believes Filipino fans will resonate with Jaime and "Blue Beetle" as a whole because of how the film heavily focuses on family compared to other superhero movies where heroes often navigate their powers on their own.

"Pinoys, not just in the Philippines but all over the world, are so closely knit with our families," Inka told Philstar.com, reiterating the utmost importance of families for Filipinos.

Inka noted that Filipinos think of their own families when they see any kind of movie that involves familes getting together, working together, having drama and working through it together, finding answers, and coming out triumphant, and such aspects are what Filipinos will find relatable in "Blue Beetle."

When it was announced last week that Inka would be lending her voice to "Blue Beetle," she lamented at the time how some Filipinos complained that her participation was just for the Philippine release of the film and not globally.

It appears she has turned heel as she expressed to Philstar.com how excited Filipinos should be now given how exclusive of a chance it was for a Filipino to be invited to voice a DC film.

"Yes! And I love how Pinoys can rally behind artists that represent Pinoy talent, and I am so excited to be an addition to that," Inka happily said. "So I hope that people will find comfort in that and find pride in it."

Inka did not have to go through an audition process as Warner Bros. representatives had already eyed the voice actress from the beginning to take part in the film, a fact that still hasn't sunk for Inka herself.

She shared that she tried to give her "most AI voice... that was personal but synthetic," and had the help of Warner Bros. representatives during recording to nail the necessary tone for the film.

"Knowing the gravity of the project... adds a different dimension," said Inka, noting that while she is skillfully able of doing voicework, being aware of how big a deal "Blue Beetle" is made the taks something to carry.

While the titular hero is a male, Inka is grateful that DC has highlighted some powerful female heroes like Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl.

Inka only recorded voicework for the speaking scenes of the Scarab, so she won't see the full film until the Philippine premiere of "Blue Beetle" on August 15, a day before its wide release in the country.

RELATED: ‘I’m in a DC movie!!!’ Inka Magnaye stoked over role in PH release of ‘Blue Beetle’

vuukle comment

BLUE BEETLE

DC

INKA MAGNAYE

WARNER BROS

WARNER BROS.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied rumors that she and ex Yilmaz Bektas have tied the knot again in a civil ceremony and will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lovi Poe revealed that she's now engaged to film producer Monty Blencowe.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa shared a sweet photo of her with foreigner boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actors and former couple John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao attended the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's legal counsel Enrique dela Cruz Jr. said that the camp of TVJ doesn't mind that the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's diagnosis that made her cancel tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Stiff Person Syndrome or SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often...
Entertainment
fbtw
How TikTalks hosts work on their dynamics in show&rsquo;s Season 2

How TikTalks hosts work on their dynamics in show’s Season 2

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
Five hosts with different views on a certain topic. That’s the concept of the soft news and lighthearted show, TikTalks...
Entertainment
fbtw
After starring in Cinemalaya films, Mikoy Morales dreams of directing own entry &nbsp;

After starring in Cinemalaya films, Mikoy Morales dreams of directing own entry  

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
“I’m just part of (the ensemble) cast of Rookie, while I headline Tether.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara, Sarah G, DonBelle, Ely, other artists fire up Acer Day 2023 concert stage

Sandara, Sarah G, DonBelle, Ely, other artists fire up Acer Day 2023 concert stage

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Sandara Park, Sarah Geronimo, Ely Buendia, and the love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were among the roster of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You still left me in awe': Gabbi Garcia proud of Khalil Ramos in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

'You still left me in awe': Gabbi Garcia proud of Khalil Ramos in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia was ever the supportive girlfriend for fellow actor Khalil Ramos who currently stars on 9...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with