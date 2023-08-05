^

Pops Fernandez releases comeback single 'Always Loved'

August 5, 2023 | 12:41pm
MANILA, Philippines — TV host-singer Pops Fernandez is marking her 40th year in the entertainment industry, and she is celebrating this milestone with the release of her comeback single, “Always Loved,” last July 28.

Fernandez shared this piece of good news with the viewing public last July 23 on "ASAP Natin ‘To" during the show’s special tribute to her.

For the tribute, Kapamilya singers Jona, Klarisse de Guzman and Morissette performed some of Pop’s greatest OPM hits. Seasoned musical artists Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos and Regine Velasquez then took turns doing a duet with her.

Pops was emotional when she thanked the "ASAP" family and recalled her previous journey with the show, where she served as one of the original hosts.

“'ASAP' will always be my family. I will always feel that I am a part of 'ASAP.' It is very meaningful that I get to celebrate my anniversary here and, of course, my new song. It means a lot to me,” she said.

Daughter of the late action star Eddie Fernandez and actress Dulce Lukban, Pops was born Maria Cielito Lukban Fernandez on December 12, 1966. She was still in her teens when she started hosting "Penthouse Live" opposite Martin Nievera, whom she later married and had two sons with.

Pops became a recording artist and was later known as the "Concert Queen" for delivering one successful concert after another while at the same time also leading a career as an actress.

Now, on the occasion of her 40th anniversary in show business, she releases a new song, “Always Loved,” which she penned together with Jeremy G, SAB, Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music director Jonathan Manalo. Manalo also produced the song under Star Music.

Sending a heartwarming message of love and happiness without the need for validation, “Always Loved” is now available on music streaming platforms.

