Pops Fernandez claims Aga Muhlach, Piolo Pascual her ex-boyfriends

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Pops Fernandez revealed that she had a relationship with heartthrobs Piolo Pascual and Aga Muhlach.

In her YouTube channel, Pops played "Jojowain, Totropahin, Dededmahin o Dadakmain Challenge" with Joy Ortega, Lara Melissa de Leon and Toni Abad.

Some of the celebrities name-dropped included Gabby Concepcion, Dingdong Dantes, Christopher de Leon, Coco Martin, Derek Ramsay, Dennis Trillo, Luis Manzano and Xian Lim.

When Piolo appeared on screen, Pops answered, “jojowain.”

“Na-jowa ko na siya so Jojowain. Jowa lang, ha?” Pops said.

The "Concert Queen" also said that she will “totropahin” Aga.

“Nasa listahan, wala akong choice,” she said.

“Totropahin. Hindi nga, friends. Bakit? Ex ko na siya so friends na tayo,” she added.

In the description of the video, Pops said that the game was just for fun.

“One fine afternoon, Joy, Melissa and Toni, invited me for lunch. It was my super early bday lunch, and I surprised them with this game. We added a twist to the popular vlog fave,” she said.

“Well, all I can say is honesty can be achieved with a glass of champagne! We were laughing so hard during the shoot. Remember, this is just for fun and we are just sharing our crazy moments with you! Enjoy everyone,” she added. —Video from Pops Fernandez YouTube channel