
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Pops Fernandez claims Aga Muhlach, Piolo Pascual her ex-boyfriends
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 8:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pops Fernandez claims Aga Muhlach, Piolo Pascual her ex-boyfriends
Singer Pops Fernandez
Pops Fernandez via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Pops Fernandez revealed that she had a relationship with heartthrobs Piolo Pascual and Aga Muhlach. 



In her YouTube channel, Pops played "Jojowain, Totropahin, Dededmahin o Dadakmain Challenge" with Joy Ortega, Lara Melissa de Leon and Toni Abad.



Some of the celebrities name-dropped included Gabby Concepcion, Dingdong Dantes, Christopher de Leon, Coco Martin, Derek Ramsay, Dennis Trillo, Luis Manzano and Xian Lim.



When Piolo appeared on screen, Pops answered, “jojowain.”



 






 



“Na-jowa ko na siya so Jojowain. Jowa lang, ha?” Pops said. 



The "Concert Queen" also said that she will “totropahin” Aga. 



“Nasa listahan, wala akong choice,” she said. 



“Totropahin. Hindi nga, friends. Bakit? Ex ko na siya so friends na tayo,” she added. 



In the description of the video, Pops said that the game was just for fun. 



“One fine afternoon, Joy, Melissa and Toni, invited me for lunch. It was my super early bday lunch, and I surprised them with this game. We added a twist to the popular vlog fave,” she said.



“Well, all I can say is honesty can be achieved with a glass of champagne! We were laughing so hard during the shoot. Remember, this is just for fun and we are just sharing our crazy moments with you! Enjoy everyone,” she added. —Video from Pops Fernandez YouTube channel


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POPS FERNANDEZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano confirmed the relationship of his father Edu Manzano to actress Cherry Pie Picache. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the midst of rumors that she will be one of the judges at the upcoming 70th Miss Universe, Kapuso actress Marian Rivera...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being &lsquo;soulmates&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Just like the movies? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo admit to being ‘soulmates’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"You’re right, it wasn’t instant. We weren’t friends in the beginning," she declared.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
After signing an endorsement deal with Medic Hair For Men, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reminded Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial that she has no right to call sexy actress...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz excited for Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards movie; wants to be &lsquo;extra&rsquo;&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz excited for Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards movie; wants to be ‘extra’ 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bea Alonzo hinted that she was supposed to be John Lloyd Cruz’s leading lady in his new GMA sitcom.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang ganda ni Belle': Donny Pangilinan defends Belle Mariano from bashers calling her ugly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sobrang ganda ni Belle': Donny Pangilinan defends Belle Mariano from bashers calling her ugly


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan reacted to bashers calling his love team partner Belle Mariano ugly. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ben&Ben explores &lsquo;darker, rock side&rsquo; with Zild & Juan Karlos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ben&Ben explores ‘darker, rock side’ with Zild & Juan Karlos


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben&Ben: ‘In the video, the song Lunod is narrated as the band, with Zild and juan karlos, moves deeper and deeper into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Max Collins shares some secrets to &lsquo;stress-free&rsquo; glow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Max Collins shares some secrets to ‘stress-free’ glow


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Max Collins is a huge believer of holistic beauty.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luis Hontiveros embarks on first sexy role in indie film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luis Hontiveros embarks on first sexy role in indie film


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With his shirt on, 29-year-old actor Luis Hontiveros easily captivates dozens of fans. Shirtless, Luis even oozes all the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with