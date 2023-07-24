^

Entertainment

AJ Raval graduates from high school

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 10:25am
AJ Raval graduates from high school
AJ Raval
AJ Raval via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval graduated from high school at the age of 22. 

In her Instagram account, AJ posted photos of her wearing her toga. 

AJ finished the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program in Pampanga. 

"Congratulations po sa ating lahat ALS Learners," AJ wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

"Sa aking guro na si Sir Jay Gopez, maraming salamat po sa pag titiyaga saamin hanggang dulo.

"At sa pamunuan po ng ALS SAN FERNANDO PAMPANGA DIVISION.

"MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYONG ADBOKASIYA AT MABUHAY PO KAYO."

AJ is also preparing for a project with Aljur Abrenica to be directed by Law Fajardo. 

She confirmed her relationship with Aljur last Valentine's Day. 

RELATED:  AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

vuukle comment

AJ RAVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

Rachelle Ann Go brings motherhood experience to stage comeback

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
In case you missed out on this exciting news early this week, Rachelle Ann Go is reprising the role of Eliza Hamilton in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

Benj Pangilinan on showbiz advice from mom Maricel, brother Donny

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
As someone who hails from a showbiz clan, it was no surprise that Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny and son of Maricel Laxa,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

'Lahat, Ikaw, Tayo': Dominic Roque shares video of his wedding proposal to Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Dominic Roque posted a video documenting his proposal while also sharing a sweet message for his fiancee, actress Bea Al...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We forgot our history': Jo Koy, Whoopi Goldberg talk about 1986 People Power in 'Here Lies Love'

'We forgot our history': Jo Koy, Whoopi Goldberg talk about 1986 People Power in 'Here Lies Love'

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
The all-Filipino Broadway musical about Philippine history got a further boost as A-list Hollywood comedians Whoopi Goldberg...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Charity na lang': Heaven Peralejo reveals she once lent P1 million to ex-BF

'Charity na lang': Heaven Peralejo reveals she once lent P1 million to ex-BF

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Heaven Peralejo revealed that she once lent a whopping P1 million to her then-boyfriend in the name of love.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star following split with Dalton Gomez &mdash; reports

Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star following split with Dalton Gomez — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Singer-actress Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, days after it was reported she had...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters

'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Character posters and a new trailer for "The Moon," starring Kim Hee Ae, EXO member Doh Kyung-soo or D.O. and Sul...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's Showtime' hosts, Joshua Garcia, ABS-CBN bosses attend GMA Gala 2023

'It's Showtime' hosts, Joshua Garcia, ABS-CBN bosses attend GMA Gala 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
The hosts of the hit noontime show "It's Showtime," along with Joshua Garcia and their bosses at ABS-CBN, walked the red carpet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023

Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda looked radiant, while GMA-7's most popular screen goddesses Marian Rivera,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with