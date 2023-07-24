AJ Raval graduates from high school

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval graduated from high school at the age of 22.

In her Instagram account, AJ posted photos of her wearing her toga.

AJ finished the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program in Pampanga.

"Congratulations po sa ating lahat ALS Learners," AJ wrote.

"Sa aking guro na si Sir Jay Gopez, maraming salamat po sa pag titiyaga saamin hanggang dulo.

"At sa pamunuan po ng ALS SAN FERNANDO PAMPANGA DIVISION.

"MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYONG ADBOKASIYA AT MABUHAY PO KAYO."

AJ is also preparing for a project with Aljur Abrenica to be directed by Law Fajardo.

She confirmed her relationship with Aljur last Valentine's Day.

