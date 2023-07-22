Gigi Hadid arrested, released for marijuana possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Model Gigi Hadid and her friend were arrested last week in the Cayman Islands for possession of cannabis.

According to Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, Gigi and her companion were arrested last July 10 for the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia.

They flew in from the United States on a private plane and were held at Owen Roberts International Airport after a small amount of marijuana was recovered from their luggage.

A representative for Gigi said in a statement to the media that the marijuana was purchased legally in New York City with a medical license and noted that medical cannabis has been legal in the Cayman Islands since 2017.

"Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the representative added.

The pair was released on bail, pleaded guilty when they appeared in court last July 12, and paid a fine of no more than $1,200 (P65,500). Border authorities confirmed the conviction was not recorded.

Gigi's recent Instagram post was a photo showing off her new dragon tattoo on her upper thigh.

In another Instagram post, Gigi posted a series of photos from her trip with the caption, "All’s well that ends well."

Recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in the Cayman Islands. First-offense violations for possession of up to 12 grams of cannabis will lead to a prison sentence of up to a year and/or a fine.

