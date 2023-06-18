^

Ricky Davao not closing door to falling in love again

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2023 | 12:00am
In choosing a partner, Ricky does not have to get the approval of his children. ‘It’s my heart, my life, my taste,’ he said. Photo shows the veteran actor with children Arabella and Rikki Mae.
At this point in the respective careers of veteran actors and directors Ricky Davao and Gina Alajar, they still learn from their craft, whatever projects they do.

“As an actor, I learn from Gina,” Ricky told The STAR. “As a director, she is also different.”

They are paired anew this time in an unusual love story, Monday First Screening, where their characters get to rekindle love late in life.

“Gina and I have been paired in a number of films before,” Ricky shared. “She became my wife previously. She also became my girlfriend.

“She directed me in heavy dramatic scenes. I also did the same thing to her. One time, when I was her director, she would just warn me, ‘Direk Ricky, watch and learn.’ So when we worked together as actors, it only needed one take. It will blow you away when Gina is the actor. We only enjoy our scenes. Trust is important.”

In Monday First Screening, directed by Benedict Mique, Ricky and Gina agreed to do lip-locking scenes on the big screen.

“At our age, we had to do that, but that was not a problem,” Ricky admitted.

Acting since he was in his 20s, Ricky admitted he never dreamed to become a director eventually. “But the job was given to me, that was why I had to level up,” he said.

“So far, I’m accepted in the industry not just an actor, but also a director.”

Ricky looks up to the late actor-director Eddie Garcia, who even called him “Direk Ricky” in the teleserye he previously directed Garcia.

“Whenever he would ask, ‘Direk Ricky, what do you want me to do for this scene?’, I would get goose bumps,” Ricky said. “I would just repeatedly tell him not to call me Direk. He was such a joy to work with.”

Even with young actors who worked with him, Ricky inevitably admires his co-stars. They include Jericho Rosales, Dingdong Dantes and Arjo Atayde. Ricky also praises Christopher de Leon, another veteran actor he worked with.

“I’m a movie fan and I love good actors,” Ricky said. “I become their fan if I saw that they were really good.”

This year, Ricky is venturing into film directing. He already has a story in mind about two generations of lovers, young and old.

Ricky who is now separated from his wife, Jackielou Blanco, doesn’t close his door to falling in love again.

“Separation happens even to the best couple,” he said. “You have regrets, but you have to move on. I don’t close my doors. Been there, done that. But as you age, you look for someone to be with you.

“Your children are all adults with their respective lives. They are still around to listen and even to meddle in what’s happening in your life or whatever you do. For companionship, sharing something, exchanging stories, you need someone to be with.”

He is a bit private with his personal life. “I’m a very outgoing person, but when it comes to my personal life, myself, my love life, my family, I share a bit, but even my closest friends, I don’t share unless they ask,” he said.

He doesn’t flaunt his present girlfriend. “Need to know basis,” he said. “My kids have met the girl, whom they call ‘tita.’ The girl is not much younger than me. My kids will get mad.”

In choosing a partner, Ricky does not have to get the approval of his children. “It’s my heart, my life, my taste,” he said. “I dated a few girls, but I was always quiet. My girlfriend now, acceptance is important.

“It is always hard to deal with a showbiz figure. But whatever industry you’re in, if love comes, you will have to deal with it. Some are out and out, some are quiet. I believe respect is important.”

