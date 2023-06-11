Aspiring Army reservist Karla Estrada apologizes for using NPA song

MANILA, Philippines — Host Karla Estrada apologized for using a song identified with the New People's Army on one of her Instagram posts that announced her intention to join the Philippine Army as a reservist.

She said she was not aware that the song was "allegedly" identified with the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which has long been in conflict with the Philippine government.

"Magandang Araw po sa inyong lahat. Ang mensahe ko pong ito ay patungkol sa musikang nakalapat sa isa sa aking video reel na ipinost ko sa aking social media accounts na akin ng binura agad. Ito po Ay tungkol sa aking intensyon na maging isang Philippine Army Reservist.

"Ako po ay hindi aware na ang nasabing musika na nailapat sa aking video reel ay isa palang awitin Umano na tumutukoy sa isang grupo na may paniniwalang salungat sa pamahalaan," Estrada said.

She reiterated her heartfelt apology to the public and to the Philippine Army for her error.

The now-deleted video shows her wearing a camouflage uniform and taking photos with Army staff and official. On the description portion of her post, the song's title read: "Ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan (Anthem of the New People's Army)."

"Ako po ay taos pusong humihingi ng paumanhin sa Philippine Army at sa lahat ng taong nasaktan o naapektuhan ng nasabing video reel. Hindi ko po sinadya o intensyon na ilapat sa aking video ang nasabing musika at wala din po sa aking kamalayan kung ano ang kinakatawan o mensaheng nilalaman nito," she added.

The TV host said she wanted to be a reservist because she wanted to serve the country.

"Nais ko pong ipabatid sa lahat na ang tanging layunin ng aking pagpapalista sa hanay ng Philippine Army bilang Reservist ay upang makapaglingkod sa bawat Pilipino at sa bansang Pilipinas sa abot ng aking kakayanan. Muli, humihingi po ako ng paumanhin. Salamat po," she ended her post.

