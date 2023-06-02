Valerie Concepcion attributes â€˜engaging portrayalâ€™ to direk Ricky Davao

Valerie Concepcion attributes ‘engaging portrayal’ to direk Ricky Davao

Valerie shows again her versatility and range as an actress in the GMA Afternoon Prime family drama The Seed of Love. With the guidance of actor’s director Ricky Davao, she succeeds in portraying Alexa, who is resolved to do everything to win his man back.

Valerie Concepcion has essayed a myriad of roles that range from lead to support, which shows what she is made of as a film and TV thespian.

Her now-airing work as the antagonist, or kontrabida as they say it in common parlance, on GMA 7’s The Seed of Love can attest to that and speaks of Valerie’s versatility.

“I play Alexa Cardinal, ex-girlfriend of Bobby (played by Mike Tan),” said the actress about how her character was crafted for the afternoon family-drama in a recent virtual conference. “When they have broken up, (she vows) to do everything to win him back, to the point na pati yung kanyang binhi ay aagawin (niya) (even to the point that she is resolved to steal his preserved sperm cell). She feels that by doing so, it will make her stay (connected to him or have a hold of him) na dadalhin ni (Alexa) yung anak niya.”

This selfish intention of Alexa explains her unconventional actions and scheming attitude. What one can glean from the piece of information given to this paper is that “obsession is the character’s game,” while “manipulation is her aim.” She succeeds in stealing someone’s else child through the process of in-vitro fertilization.

Valerie has ticked all the boxes of how Alexa is being envisioned to change the course of The Seed of Love’s narrative. That’s why in the last day of their shooting, director Ricky Davao gave her a well-deserved pat on the back and said, as recalled by Valerie, “Ang galing, galing mo dito (You did well in this project).” They both have worked together as co-actors in a few films before.

For her part, Valerie also attributed her performance, an engaging and nuanced one as one may put it, to actor’s director Ricky.

“One of the reasons why I was able to give my best was because of his guidance,” said she. “It was my first time, I think, to work with him as my director. When he did (the) blocking (how actors position themselves in a scene), he would act it out, but also say, ‘Alam mo na yan (You know how it’s done).’ Nakakatuwa yung confidence na binibigay niya sa amin (I appreciate the confidence he has given us) and at the same time, he would give guidance when it came to the kind of approach in handling a scene. That did really help me.”

Eavesdropping on the conversations of The Seed of Love’s ensemble cast reminded one of the key ingredients in making any GMA Afternoon Prime drama work. They are collaboration and cooperation.

With that, the entire team is on the same page to cook up every scene that entices viewers to be part of it and immerses actor in it.

Valerie is also lucky to have fellow actors, who are giving and inspiring, especially in intense scenes such as catfights and confrontations. However, their goal is clear, that is to make the audience be part of the scene.

“After (doing an emotionally-charged) scene, our (initial reaction and action) is to ask, ‘Nasaktan ka ba?’ ‘Hindi, OK lang.’ We’ve been used to doing catfights,” she said and added the stance of fellow actress Glaiza de Castro, who portrays Eileen, with regards to acting in dramatic parts. “What I love about her is since she loves her craft, parang sige ibigay na natin ng todo, 101 percent na natin para hindi na tayo mag-take two, di ba?”

Photo by Nice Print Photography via Valerie Concepcion’s official Instagram account Away from the klieg lights, Valerie is wife to Francis Sunga and mom to Heather, her child from a previous relationship. She and husband Francis are expecting their first child together as the actress announced on her Instagram.

“There are times when, since you feel or you’re into the scene, even if the director has said, ‘Cut!,’ you’re still crying and feeling angry because you’ve gotten really carried away (by all the emotions),” she recalled, “but at the same time, since I’m full of energy kahit alas kwatro ng umaga, carry naman. However, there are times when you get stunned for a while, but then again after a few minutes, inom lang ng tubig, OK na po ulit.”

Given the issue being presented by the show, Valerie said that a lot can relate to it. “A women’s fertility issue is very global. I’m sure everyone here knows a woman who really wants to have a child, pero hindi pa nabibiyayaan (but is not yet given the chance to have one). If you don’t get pregnant in the conventional way, at least you have this option, which is IVF.”

“Through the show, (viewers) are educated about it and it gives them (the chance to reflect on) whether it is good for them (or not),” she added. “(Like they can also ask this,) ‘If ever I intend to have a child in the future, will I consider it an option?’ I think a lot can relate to it, especially those couples or women, who see themselves to become moms in the future.”

Away from the klieg lights, Valerie is a wife to Francis Sunga and a mom to Heather, her child from a previous relationship. She and husband Francis are expecting their first child as the actress announced on a recent Instagram post.

“A lot has changed in my life since I had a child. I was 16 years old when I had my daughter and what did I know (about parenting)?” Valerie looked back on when she had Heather and acknowledged the support she received from her parents.

“Totoo pala yung sinasabi nila na maternal instinct na kapag nagkaroon ka na ng anak, lalabas talaga yung, kahit hindi mo alam, yung natural na pagiging nanay. You would suddenly become mature and have a sense of direction in your life, parang ito pala, ah, yung purpose ko sa buhay (that this would be my purpose in life).”

Watch Valerie and follow the storyline of her Alexa weekdays at 4:05 p.m.