'Iâ€™m attracted to all forms of beauty': Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual

'I’m attracted to all forms of beauty': Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 12:23pm
Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee revealed that she is bisexual. 

In a Mega Magazine special issue released earlier today, Michelle said that she has identified herself as bisexual for the longest time, stressing that telling her story now is her way of taking control of her narrative. 

“I definitely identify myself as bisexual. I’ve identified with that for as long as I can remember," Michelle said. 

"I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dee is aware of her old photos that resurfaced at the height of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 competition. 

“I want to come out with this story because I know that those photos were spread with malicious intent — to kind of distract me, make me feel I’m not worthy of the crown,” she explained. “I acknowledge that it was so malicious that I felt — and this applies to everyone — when somebody takes away your story, then you should take control of that narrative. Turn it around and make it an empowering story."

The actress-beauty queen said that she grew up with "empowered and strong individuals" liker her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez. 

“My mom would say, ‘O, anak, when I was young, I had five girlfriends.’ She’d teased me sometimes because I had a very boyish demeanor. I liked doing sports; my sister did ballet. So I grew up in an environment where we’d appreciate pogi, maganda,” Michelle said. 

“You know, anak, for your girlfriend, she’d better be prettier than you.” Another time, Melanie asked her, “That girl you introduced to me, is she your girlfriend?” When Michelle said no, Melanie replied, “Buti na lang, ’cause she doesn’t meet the standards," she added. 

Michelle also said that she is an advocate of the LGBTQ community before coming out.

“Even before coming out, I’ve been attending pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community,” she said.

“I’ve been a loud and proud ally. It’s just that I never gave a confirmation [of my sexuality],” she added.

Michelle was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 earlier this month. She was also crowned Miss World Philippines 2019.   

LGBTQ

MICHELLE DEE
