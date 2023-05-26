Binibinis give sneak peek of what to expect on finals night

Just last week, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated (BPCI) conducted its pre-pageant activities and preliminaries at the New Frontier Theater with the candidates giving a sneak peek of what to expect come coronation night on May 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The program kicked off with 40 Binibinis in their sizzling swimwear by Justine Aliman, followed by the Jag outfit and evening gown presentation and of course, the much-talked-about national costume show.

From Ibong Adarna-inspired costume, Kapampangan’s sun god of war and death Aring Sinukuan to Waling-Waling-themed ensemble, the beauty queen hopefuls truly showcased the Philippines’ culture and heritage as they paraded their national costumes. During the event, Bb. Pilipinas 2023 No. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini was also awarded Miss Blanc Beaute by Beautéderm.

The candidates who will vie for the crowns this Sunday are: (1) Juvel Cyrene Bea, (2) Elaiza Dee Alzona, (3) Lyra Punsalan, (4) Paulina Labayo, (5) Gianna Llanes, (6) Angelica Lopez, (7) Allhia Estores, (8) Mirjan Hipolito, (9) Babyerna Liong and (10) Rasha Cortez Al Enzi.

Binibinis (11) Kiaragiel Gregorio, (12) Xena Ramos, (13) Samantha Dana Bug-os, (14) Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, (15) Jessilen Salvador, (16) Atasha Reign Parani, (17) Tracy Lois Bedua, (18) Andrea Marie Sulangi, (19) Julia Mae Mendoza and (20) Julianne Rose Reyes are also part of the competition.

Aspirants (21) Paola Allison Araño, (22) Anje Mae Manipol, (23) Zoe Bernardo Santiago, (24) Lakrini, (25) Yesley Cabanos, (26) Rheema Adarkkoden, (27) Zeah Nestle Pala, (28) Katrina Mae Sese, (29) Trisha Martinez and (30) Charismae Almarez are also aiming for Bb. Pilipinas titles.

Joining them are (31) April Angelu Barro, (32) Sharmaine Magdasoc, (33) Katrina Anne Johnson, (34) Joy Dacoron, (35) Sofia Lopez Galve, (36) Mary Chiles Balana, (37) Pia Isabel Duloguin, (38) Lea Macapagal, (39) Loraine Jara and (40) Candy Marilyn Vollinger.

During the press presentation, The STAR had the chance to chat with some of the contestants and here’s what they had to say about their pageant experience so far:

Lakrini, a model and a German teacher from Bataan, is eyeing for the Miss International crown. “I really waited until the last day (to make) my decision to join again. I practiced a lot and I had so many experiences (in modeling and teaching),” she said.

“I know how hard you have to say to yourself (to work hard and continue). And now I am here and I’m finally able to say to myself that I’m doing this not only for me but for all the ones who are struggling out there. So, think of my story (as an inspiration) to people,” she added.

Aside from wishing that “everyone is healthy” in the upcoming coronation night, she hoped to show her best performance for the evening gown. “So, I’m really excited. I trained a lot. I love, love, love my long gown.”

Martinez, who is representing Laguna, said that it was her childhood dream to join Bb. Pilipinas. “It has inspired me a lot because since I was younger, the women that I watched on television have really impacted my life. Aside from that, this has become my motivation to finish my degree, which is Doctor of Dental Medicine.”

“I really wanted to be licensed when I entered this stage because I wanted credibility… And I hope that Bb. Pilipinas is a great platform for me to showcase what I have earned and what I have to share out there,” she added.

She is looking forward to the evening gown portion of the competition as well, saying: “I’m so excited. It’s my favorite part. It’s a collaboration of me and my team and my designer. It’s a different version of me. Before (I was) just a sweet girl, I was just a rose bud, and now I’m ready to show that I’m in full bloom.”

Cebu Province bet Dacoron, who earlier faced criticisms online for her Sto. Niño-inspired national costume, hoped to be an “inspiration to everyone.”

“In my days dito sa competition, I’m so excited kasi every day is a learning process for me. I see to it that (I’m) ready sa mga different circumstances, especially molding myself to be the right beauty (queen) to represent internationally.

“I think a true queen will stand whatever happens, and know when and where to voice everything and I wish I’ll be an inspiration to everyone. It’s OK na magkamali talaga and high-risk naman talaga but I know this will serve as a lesson sa lahat ang mga pangyayari, not only for me.”

On the other hand, pageant first-timer and Catanduanes bet Vollinger fulfilled her “life-long dream” to join Bb. Pilipinas. “I also know that (this is) the platform for you to be able to push your advocacies forward. And my advocacy is accessible and affordable healthcare and health education for every Filipino since I’m in the medical field,” she shared.

“And so for me to be able to do it in a wider reach kasi ‘pag ako lang, medical mission, ganyan, parang it’s just a few people (who will benefit). But I know that through Binibini, I will touch many more hearts and lives.”

“I honestly look forward to the start (of the show) itself,” she added, referring to the finals night. “Because that has always been a dream of mine to join Bb. Pilipinas and be called a Binibini candidate. Also, I’m looking forward to hopefully snatching a crown, of course.”

Reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, Vice Ganda and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are among the special guests attending the coronation night.

The current queens are Bb. Pilipinas - International Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas - Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas - Globe Chelsea Lovely Fernandez and Bb. Pilipinas - Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong.

The Bb. Pilipinas 2023 held its Grand Parade of Beauties around Araneta City last Sunday.