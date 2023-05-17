^

Nam Woo-hyun wishes to return to Philippines for solo show

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Nam Woo-hyun of South Korean boy group Infinite serenades the crowd with hit tracks during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Nam Woo-hyun of the South Korean boy band Infinite hopes to return to the Philippines after gracing the just-concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2023 (MUPH) held Saturday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

He was one of the performers during the pageant’s coronation night, along with American Idol Season 11 runner-up Jessica Sanchez, and other local artists.

The Filo-Inspirits (members of the fan group) were high in spirits as he kicked off the show with hit tracks Shooting Star and Lonely Night.

After the question and answer portion of the Top 5 finalists, Woo-hyun went back to the stage and serenaded the crowd with the heartfelt You’re My Lady and Nod Nod.

Through an English translator, the Korean singer expressed his gratitude to everyone. He said, “I wanted to thank everyone who stayed until the evening although it’s already late. Are you guys enjoying?” The crowd responded with a resounding yes.

He also thanked the MUPH organization for inviting him to “such an amazing and glamorous stage.” He then teased the audience, “If there’s a chance, maybe I could also join you the next year? For next time, maybe there’s gonna be a solo concert or maybe with Infinite (members)?” A loud cheer from the Filo-Inspirits was heard in response to his remark.

Photos from MUPH and cdm entertainment social media accounts

“I heard that this is being streamed live right now. I hope that everyone that is watching is having fun… I hope you, guys, all have fun until the very end and for my next song, this is a solo song that is very popular in Korea,” he told the audience before singing Nod Nod.

In 2016, Woo-hyun started his solo career with the release of his EP titled Write.., followed by Second Write.. (2018), A New Journey (2019) and With (2021).

Meanwhile, Michelle Dee from Makati City was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023. She is the daughter of former supermodel and Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

Also a Kapuso actress, model and entrepreneur, Dee will compete in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador later this year.

She beat out other 37 contestants during the pageant show. Dee was also awarded Best in Evening Gown, Face of Ponds, Miss Aqua and Miss Zion.

Last year, she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, second to the pageant winner Celeste Cortesi. She was part of the Top 12 semifinalists in Miss World 2019.

Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx and Baguio’s Krishnah Gravidez were later named Miss Supranational Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines, respectively, in a separate ceremony. Gravidez won the Best in Swimsuit award.

Christine Opiaza from Zambales placed first runner-up, while Angelique Manto from Pampanga was the second runner-up.

The winners of the pre-pageant challenges were Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso (Glam Challenge), Amelinckx (Swimsuit Challenge), Manto (Runway Challenge) and Bulacan’s Princess Anne Marcos (Smilee Casting Award).

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran from Capiz bagged the Miss Friendship award, while Zarzoso won the Face of Social Media award.

