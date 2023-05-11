^

Snooky Serna nearly eloped with 'first love' Albert Martinez if not for his asthma

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 4:09pm
Snooky Serna nearly eloped with 'first love' Albert Martinez if not for his asthma
Snooky
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Snooky Serna revealed that she and ex-boyfriend nearly eloped when she was just 15 years old, if not for an asthma attack.

Snooky appeared on the May 10 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" where the host brought up her former leading men, including Albert whom Snooky referred to as her "first love of her life."

The actress recalled answering yes to becoming Albert's girlfriend at 14 years old and professed her love back by saying "I love you too."

"Love comes to us in all ages, wala namang pinipiling edad 'yan," Snooky said. "I thank my parents for being so trusting na kilala nila sino ako, and when I fell in love they welcomed Albert in open arms."

After a quick rib, Snooky then admitted in the first year of their relationship they had actually planned to elope and had already gone to Antipolo, however Albert was stifled by his asthma.

Snooky continued saying that if it wasn't for the asthma attack, she and Albert would have eventually gotten married and might still be together today.

Boy also briefly brought up other leading men like Gabby Concepcion, whom Snooky said had "kissable lips" but never lusted over him, Richard Gomez with "killer eyes na nakakatunaw," and her "great love" the late Miguel Rodriguez whom she even compared to "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve that it unsettled her.

Snooky ended up marrying Ricardo Cepeda and later Nino Mendoza, both marriages ending after sometime; Albert was married to Liezl Martinez until she passed away in 2015 from cancer. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

