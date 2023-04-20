'Twilight' TV series in early development

MANILA, Philippines — People at Lionsgate Television are considering a show adaptation of the "Twilight" saga, the popular young adult vampire book series by Stephanie Meyer which has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

The studio division has tapped screenwriter Sinead Daly to develop a script, with contemplation on whether the series will be direct adaptation of Meyer's works or it will be an offshoot project.

Because it is still in early stages, the potential "Twilight" show has no attached distributor yet, though Meyer herself is expected to be involved in some capacity, likely as an executive producer or a story consultant.

The books follows human Bella Swan who moves to Forks, Washington where she falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, and later the involvement of werewolf Jacob Black in a love triangle.

"The Twilight Saga" had already been adapted into a film franchise with then up-and-coming stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in the lead roles.

The five films — the fourth book "Breaking Dawn" was split into two parts, as was the common move at the time — took in a total of $3.4 billion (P191 billion) at the global box office despite mixed reviews.

Meyer later published "Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined" in 2015 which saw the lead characters Bella and Edward swap genders, and five years later released "Midnight Sun" which told "Twilight" from the perspective of Edward.

The news comes after the announcement that another popular book series "Harry Potter" was confirmed to be adapted into television series that will be faithful to the books by J.K. Rowling. There are also plans to make more films based on J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings."

This November, another Lionsgate property "The Hunger Games" will see the release of a prequel in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

