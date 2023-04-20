^

Entertainment

'Twilight' TV series in early development

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 4:07pm
'Twilight' TV series in early development
Robert Pattinson is seen in this movie trailer of "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"
The Twilight Saga via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — People at Lionsgate Television are considering a show adaptation of the "Twilight" saga, the popular young adult vampire book series by Stephanie Meyer which has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

The studio division has tapped screenwriter Sinead Daly to develop a script, with contemplation on whether the series will be direct adaptation of Meyer's works or it will be an offshoot project.

Because it is still in early stages, the potential "Twilight" show has no attached distributor yet, though Meyer herself is expected to be involved in some capacity, likely as an executive producer or a story consultant.

The books follows human Bella Swan who moves to Forks, Washington where she falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, and later the involvement of werewolf Jacob Black in a love triangle.

"The Twilight Saga" had already been adapted into a film franchise with then up-and-coming stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in the lead roles.

Related: ‘Midnight Sun': New ‘Twilight’ book in 12 years retold from Edward’s POV

The five films — the fourth book "Breaking Dawn" was split into two parts, as was the common move at the time — took in a total of $3.4 billion (P191 billion) at the global box office despite mixed reviews.

Meyer later published "Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined" in 2015 which saw the lead characters Bella and Edward swap genders, and five years later released "Midnight Sun" which told "Twilight" from the perspective of Edward.

The news comes after the announcement that another popular book series "Harry Potter" was confirmed to be adapted into television series that will be faithful to the books by J.K. Rowling. There are also plans to make more films based on J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings."

This November, another Lionsgate property "The Hunger Games" will see the release of a prequel in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel show officially happening

BELLA SWAN

EDWARD CULLEN

STEPHANIE MEYER

TWILIGHT

TWILIGHT SAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The cause of death of Aaron Carter has been revealed by a medical examiner-coroner, five months after the singer was found...
Entertainment
fbtw
Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV host Billy Crawford confirmed that TV5 noontime show “Tropang LOL” will bid goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: &lsquo;She&rsquo;s proving to be her own person&rsquo;

Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: ‘She’s proving to be her own person’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music hitmakers and celebrity couple Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza had already seen their daughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has given her reaction to ex-husband Victor Consuji sharing a photo with his rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 24 minutes ago
The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 minutes ago
She heard that the actor-turned-politician was a "nice guy" and he's an "institution" in the Philippine entertainment scene...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

By Kristofer Purnell | 34 minutes ago
Fans of actress-singer Selena Gomez have once again panned model Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why 'Voltes V: Legacy' cinematic version? Director Mark Reyes explains, apologizes for glitches

Why 'Voltes V: Legacy' cinematic version? Director Mark Reyes explains, apologizes for glitches

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 53 minutes ago
Director Mark Reyes V revealed that it was GMA Films President Annette Gozon-Valdes' "crazy, brilliant" idea to release a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean following controversial Coachella performance

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean following controversial Coachella performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber has come to the defense of his fellow artist Frank Ocean after the latter's headlining act at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with