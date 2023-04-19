'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert in Edmonton, Canada last April 16.

The incident occurred as Vice was making his way back the stage after interacting with the crowd when one fan grabbed at the host's red-orange wig.

Most attendees then caught on camera the comedian confronting the man who Vice claimed pulled his wig, and his girlfriend, telling them off and asking for an apology.

"You don’t do that, that's very rude. I am trying to give a you wonderful time but don’t hurt me," Vice said calmly though visibly irked. "'Di ba? That’s not right, we have to be friends here. Don’t hurt me."

Vice then began to step away but turned back to continue reprimanding the fan, "This guy is very rude. [You and] your girlfriend, both of you are rude."

The Edmonton concert, which also featured singer Darren Espanto as a guest, was part of Vice's "VGful" North America tour which also took him to another Canadian city Winnipeg, and later to two cities in California.

The host-comedian recently turned 47 last month, and a few days later revealed that he and husband Ion Perez bought a black and white Pomeranian.

RELATED: 'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts