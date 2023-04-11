Kelsey Merritt spotted on dinner date with James Marsden

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt and American actor James Marsden have sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted having dinner together last week.

Entertainment outlet JustJared obtained photos of the two smiling in a car after having dinner in Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi — a celebrity favorite — in Santa Monica, California.

JustJared also had individual photos of the former Victoria's Secret model and the 49-year-old actor best known for his franchise portrayals in "X-Men," "Enchanted," and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The outlet noted that the two follow each other on Instagram and separately attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles last year and the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair earlier this February.

Merritt was previously linked with another actor Jared Leto after her long-term relationship with Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer. Meanwhile, Marsden was linked to British singer-songwriter Edei since 2015 and were seen together at the most recent US Open tournament last September.

Marsden is also a father of three — two with ex-wife Lisa Linde and one with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa. He last visited Manila in 2018.

In 2018, Merritt became the first model with Filipino heritage to participate at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The show was cancelled in 2019 but is set for a comeback later this year.

