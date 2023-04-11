^

Entertainment

Kelsey Merritt spotted on dinner date with James Marsden

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 4:29pm
Kelsey Merritt spotted on dinner date with James Marsden
Kelsey Merritt and James Marsden spotted together in California
JustJared

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt and American actor James Marsden have sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted having dinner together last week.

Entertainment outlet JustJared obtained photos of the two smiling in a car after having dinner in Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi — a celebrity favorite — in Santa Monica, California.

JustJared also had individual photos of the former Victoria's Secret model and the 49-year-old actor best known for his franchise portrayals in "X-Men," "Enchanted," and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The outlet noted that the two follow each other on Instagram and separately attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles last year and the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair earlier this February.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Merritt was previously linked with another actor Jared Leto after her long-term relationship with Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer. Meanwhile, Marsden was linked to British singer-songwriter Edei since 2015 and were seen together at the most recent US Open tournament last September.

Marsden is also a father of three — two with ex-wife Lisa Linde and one with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa. He last visited Manila in 2018.

Related: WATCH: What James Marsden loves about the Philippines

In 2018, Merritt became the first model with Filipino heritage to participate at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The show was cancelled in 2019 but is set for a comeback later this year.

RELATED: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023

JAMES MARSDEN

KELSEY MERRITT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
The tourist magnet that is La Union

The tourist magnet that is La Union

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Today is a holiday to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan.
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid, Issa Pressman celebrate Easter in Palawan

James Reid, Issa Pressman celebrate Easter in Palawan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rumored celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were spotted celebrating Easter Sunday in Palawan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Unravel stars Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla heap praises on each other

Unravel stars Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla heap praises on each other

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Kylie Padilla was thrilled no end when she was offered to work with Gerald Anderson in director RC de los Reyes’ romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie&nbsp;in Japan

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Tirso Cruz III is seen in a photo with fellow seasoned actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon while the pair was filming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

By Jan Milo Severo | 36 minutes ago
Actress Maine Mendoza fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis Morissette will have a second show on August 2 because August...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' animated series officially coming to Netflix

'Stranger Things' animated series officially coming to Netflix

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The Duffer brothers Matt and Ross, creators of "Stranger Things," have confirmed that an animated series of their hit show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, Ion Perez introduce 'baby daughter'

Vice Ganda, Ion Perez introduce 'baby daughter'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez introduced their "baby daughter" to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Vilma Santos explains why she&rsquo;s always holding a handkerchief
Exclusive

WATCH: Vilma Santos explains why she’s always holding a handkerchief

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her recent launch as Angkas endorser, Vilma shared why she never goes out without...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with