Jeremy G reflects on â€˜rollercoasterâ€™ music career

Jeremy G reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ music career

Jeremy G has just released his new single titled BINI under Star Music. He reveals that the song, which he composed with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Rox Santos, was inspired by a personal experience. Left photo shows cover art for the song.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeremy G is beaming with contentment. And why shouldn’t he? Aside from being a singer, he is now also a songwriter and a host. He, too, moonlights as an actor.

To be able to showcase his other talents is something the Star Music artist never thought would ever happen when he entered the music scene six years ago.

“It surprises me every single day that aside from singing and songwriting, I am being blessed with shows like on Pie Channel, I host for Pak na Pak! Palong Follow, and then, I’m part of The Voice Kids DigiTV and ASAP,” said Jeremy about the opportunities given by ABS-CBN.

“So, it’s overwhelming and I feel humbled by the trust given to me by ABS(-CBN) and it just makes me want to become better in all these aspects because if it wasn’t for them giving the opportunity to do hosting, I wouldn’t find my love to actually become a host.”

The hosting duty also allows Jeremy to exchange stories with other artists about their craft “like I do when I’m in ASAP, so, I’m also learning through that.”

That’s why, Jeremy is grateful to ABS-CBN for opening new doors for him. “And I just hope for more blessings in the future.”

Speaking of blessings, Jeremy has a new single titled BINI, released under Star Music. It is a new dance-pop ditty that expresses the difficulty of finding the right words to say to someone special.

“The song is basically about that one dream girl that you think she’s beautiful yet you feel so shy to approach her,” explained Jeremy of the song.

“I feel like listeners would vibe to the song, along with feeling like they’re falling in love while listening,” he added.

What’s more interesting is the fact that Jeremy composed BINI with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Rox Santos. Jeremy drew inspiration from his own personal experience to come up with a song that expresses the real feelings of a guy.

“I must admit there’s an inspiration for this song,” he beamed. “There’s a person that I wrote this to. But for me, if that person would want to know if the song is about her, I would gladly tell her. Although if you ask me who, well, I would just like to keep it to myself. In terms of disclosing who this song is specifically for, it’s just between me and that person, hahahaha.”

His ideal girl, Jeremy shared, is someone who has a sense of humor and the type whom he can talk to for hours without getting bored.

“I’m sure you know that feeling. No matter how long you talk to this person, it won’t feel long enough because you love being with the person.”

But Jeremy is still mum about the one girl to whom he is dedicating BINI. In fact, he is aware of how netizens have been trying to guess the identity of the girl.

“Nakakatuwa and at the same time, it’s funny seeing how many people are making (wild) guesses. Some people are even thinking that the letter ‘S’ on the art cover is a clue while others say that the outline itself is the clue. So, nakakatuwa the kind of guesses I see on social media,” he enthused.

Jeremy first became popular during his stint in the first season of The Voice Teens Philippines where he became a grand finalist under coach Sharon Cuneta’s team. His debut single Sa ‘Yo, released in 2019, was named the Best R&B Recording at the 33rd Awit Awards. He also had a collaboration with Kyle Echarri for Kahit Na Masungit that won the Second Best Song award at the 11th Himig Handog.

Asked to describe his journey in the music industry, The Voice Teens alum replied, “I would say (it’s a) rollercoaster because I never know where music is gonna take me.

“Let’s say, if you told me two years ago that I’d be writing my own music, I’d be completing an album, I’d be recording with various artists like Bini and BGYO, I wouldn’t believe it.

“But with the help of Star Music, with the guidance of Sir Jonathan Manalo, Sir Rox Santos and trust from Sir Roxy Liquigan, sobrang thankful ako na it’s overwhelming in a good way because I never thought that I (would) be able to explore this aspect of music.

“I thought I was just going to be a singer and just sing the songs that they will give me, but instead, I’m writing the songs I’m going to sing and I’m starting to write for other artists as well. So, sobrang nakakatuwa.”

In a humble tone, Jeremy happily expressed how he has become “hands-on” with his music. “In the past six years, I know you can feel or you can tell whenever you listen to my songs the difference in my approach (as) compared to my style before. You can tell that I’ve matured, well, hindi naman ako ganun katanda but I can say that I’ve learned a lot about music kaya mas hands-on na ko at mas may depth na (ang kanta).”

Last year, Jeremy was able to release 13 singles and composed several songs for series soundtracks, including My Time for The Idol Philippines Season 2. He, too, portrayed the character Stevie in the iWantTFC series Lyric and Beat and composed its theme song with Jonathan.

Jeremy is hoping that he gets to collaborate with KZ Tandingan and Jason Dy in the coming days.

“Of course, it’s really an honor for me to collaborate with other singers like the Icons who I get to be with on the same stage in ASAP. On top of my head is KZ because I feel like her passion in music and my passion would create something beautiful.

“The other one is Jason Dy. We were just talking that we should start writing some stuff soon. BGYO, as well. I helped in sound engineering some of their tracks in their albums,” he shared.

BINI was released on several digital music platforms last March 24.