Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda enroll in culinary class together

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda have taken another step in their relationship by enrolling in a culinary class together.

On her Instagram account, Sofia shared a series of photos of her and Daniel's first day at the Center for Culinary Arts Manila, learning from Chef Kerwin Funtanilla.

"We definitely enjoyed the whole process of cooking and learning something new together... This is an amazing experience! I can’t wait for more days to come in Kessler Kitchen," Sofia wrote in the caption of one post that showed different dishes.

Another post shows the couple preparing and cooking dishes, while in a third post, the actress further expressed her eagerness to learn how to cook.

"I can talk about food all day and my friends know that and it’s always been my dream to become a [chef]," Sofia wrote in the latter post, using an emoji rather than the word "chef." "This is more exciting because I’m doing this with you," the actress said while tagging Daniel in her post.

Fellow celebrities like actress Elisse Joson, actress-singer Denise Laurel, host and content creator Janeena Chan and model-actress Michelle Vito all showed their support for the couple's new endeavor.

Sofia and Daniel are parents to Zoe, born in November 2019.

The actress is best known for her roles in the movies "She's Dating the Gangster," "Relaks, It's Just Pag-Ibig" and "Mama's Girl," as well as the television shows "Forevermore," "Pusong Ligaw," "The Iron Heart," and several episodes of "Maalala Mo Kaya."

