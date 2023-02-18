Devon Seron, David Chua recreate iconic 'Goblin' scene

MANILA, Philippines — David Chua and Devon Seron recreated an iconic scene from the hit K-drama series "Goblin" for their Net25 series "Good Will."

In the show's fifth episode, Sarah (Devon) is shown enjoying her after-hours moment of solitude by the resort's poolside. As she tries to ponder the whereabouts of her lost bracelet, a treasured family heirloom, she claims part of her is quick to pin the blame on the rockstar wannabe Lloyd (David).

Ironically, part of her thinks otherwise, as she loses her sense of logic and reason while daydreaming with Lloyd as her romantic interest.

The daydream sequence finds Sarah garbed in a hoodie jacket, face to face with an impeccably dressed Lloyd, looking every inch like a K-pop star. The two cross paths along a narrow passage, with Lloyd stopping in his tracks while giving her a recognizing glance. As she trots along nonchalantly, Lloyd's face reflects a tinge of sadness and regret.

Apparently, the "Goblin" nod is the brainchild of David, a self-confessed "Goblin" fan who has always been very vocal about his plans to do a local adaptation of the well-loved K-drama series. David has sometimes been thought of as the look-alike of "Goblin" star Gong Yoo.

"It was groundbreaking on so many levels. I think it set the bar for the other Korean dramas that followed soon after. The plot, the production, and, of course, the acting defined a whole new paradigm," the actor said.

"You could say it was just a flight of fancy, and we thought it would serve as a challenge for the team as well. If we could just replicate the look, and I think we did, then it served its purpose.

"It's still a big dream that started during the pandemic. I still try to imagine and visualize it. I know it's just a matter of time before we turn that dream into reality," he added.

"Good Will" also stars comedians Smokey Manaloto, Ryan Rems, James Caraan and Kat Galang, with the special participation of Marina Benipayo.

Produced by ALV Productions, Viktory 8 Media and Dark Carnival Productions, "Good Will" airs on Net25 at 4 p.m.

