Kerry Condon beats Dolly de Leon, other noms for BAFTA Best Supporting Actress

MANILA, Philippines — Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), beating an impressive line-up that included Filipino actress Dolly de Leon.

Condon, star of "Banshees of Inisherin," beat out De Leon who starred in Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness," Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau from "The Whale," Jamie Lee Curtis from "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and Carey Mulligan from "She Said."

"Oh my God, thanks a million, really. This means so much to me, really," said Condon in her acceptance speech, thanking her film's director Martin McDonagh and co-stars including Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. "I'm really, really grateful, thanks a million!"

BAFTA confirmed to several media outlets including Deadline that there was a technical error in announcing Condon's win; the voiceover interpreter for deaf presenter Troy Kotsur — last year's winner for Best Supporting Actor from "CODA" — mistakenly said Mulligan's name; Kotsur and his onstage companion clarified it was Condon who won.

Several of the female nominees at the 2023 BAFTAs, including De Leon, were mentioned in the opening number sung by last year's Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose from "West Side Story."

The Irish Condon was a favorite to win because of "homecourt advantage" just like the British Mulligan, as was Bassett having also won the Golden Globe in the same category, where De Leon, Condon, Curtis, and Mulligan were also nominated.

De Leon and Mulligan did not make the nominations cut for the 2023 Academy Awards as Bassett, Chau, Condon, Curtis were joined by the latter's co-star Stephanie Hsu; the same five are also competing at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, another major precursor for the Oscars.

Other artists with Filipino heritage that were previously nominated for a BAFTA include actress Hailee Steinfeld in 2011 for "True Grit" and makeup artist Frederic Aspiras in 2022 for "House of Gucci."

"Triangle of Sadness" was also up for Best Original Screenplay — credited to director-writer Ruben Östlund, — Casting, and Editing at the 2023 BAFTAs, which are voted by 7,000 academy members; it lost to "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" respectively.

At the Academy Awards, "Triangle of Sadness" is up for for Best Picture, with Östlund also receiving a nomination for Best Director in addition to another Best Original Screenplay nod.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles, United States (March 13 in the Philippines).

