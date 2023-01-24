^

Entertainment

'Triangle of Sadness' nominated for Oscars Best Picture, but Dolly de Leon snubbed

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 9:41pm
'Triangle of Sadness' nominated for Oscars Best Picture, but Dolly de Leon snubbed
Dolly de Leon as Abigail in the Palme d’Or-winning film "Triangle of Sadness."

MANILA, Philippines —Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was snubbed in the recently announced nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, which would have been a historic nod for a Filipino actor.

Despite being well-received by critics and audiences for her portrayal in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, De Leon was not nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Nominated instead by members of the Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau for "The Whale," Kerry Condon for "The Banshees of Inisherin," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-stars Jaime Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Notably snubbed from the category like De Leon were Janelle Monáe from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Carey Mulligan from "She Said," Michelle Williams from "The Fabelmans," and "Women Talking" co-stars Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

De Leon was also previously snubbed at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, often regarded as a major precursor for the Academy Awards with the Outstanding Cast winner often going on to win the Oscar for Best Picture and winning actors replicating their honors.

Related: Dolly de Leon misses out on SAG nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

De Leon, Bassett, Curtis, Condon and Mulligan were nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, with Bassett coming out victorious for her second Golden Globe.

The same five actresses, along with Chau, are vying for the same category at the British Academy Film Awards, where De Leon's successful nomination was a first for a Filipina actress.

"Triangle of Sadness" however is one of the 10 films vying for Best Picture, with Östlund also receiving nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It was ineligible for the Best International Feature Film category as Sweden opted to submit "Boy From Heaven," which also premiered at Cannes, though it wasn't nominated but did make the shortlist.

Artists with Filipino heritage that have been nominated at the Oscars include actress Hailee Steinfeld, cinematographer Matthew Libatique, makeup artist Frederic Aspiras, visual effects pioneer Ariel Velasco-Shaw, and filmmakers Ronnie del Carmen, Pia Clemente, Trevor Jimenez and Bobby Pontillas.

Winners include singer-songwriter H.E.R. and songwriter Robert Lopez in the Best Original Song category (Lopez has won twice), while production designer Paul Denham Austerberry won in 2018 for "The Shape of Water."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles, United States (March 13 in the Philippines).

RELATED: Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

ACADEMY AWARDS

DOLLY DE LEON

OSCARS

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Glaiza de Castro weds husband&nbsp;David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

Glaiza de Castro weds husband David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro had a star-studded wedding as she exchanged vows once more with her Irish husband David...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janine Gutierrez graces Dinagyang with FranSeth, talks about viral Annabelle Rama Christmas gift

Janine Gutierrez graces Dinagyang with FranSeth, talks about viral Annabelle Rama Christmas gift

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The "Dirty Linen" actress recalled how happy she was when she got paper bills from Annabelle Rama last Christmas. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' triumphant at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

Dolly de Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' triumphant at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Palme d'Or 2022 victor "Triangle of Sadness" starring Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was the big winner at the 58th Guldbagge...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP'&nbsp;

Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The dancer-actress said that her return to the dance floor is a perfect timing, an apt celebration for her 25 years in showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose dismisses comparison to Judy Ann Santos

Julie Anne San Jose dismisses comparison to Judy Ann Santos

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
"Maria Clara at Ibarra" star Julie Anne San Jose immediately killed the fire that may arise between her and popular,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
It was a tale of two kitties at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week as rapper Doja...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Bea Alonzo shows off completed Japandi-inspired office space

WATCH: Bea Alonzo shows off completed Japandi-inspired office space

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Bea Alonzo has finally completed the renovation of her condo unit into a workspace, which she has dubbed her "work hub/...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
R'Bonney Gabriel's coronation at Miss Universe 2022 has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

By Agence France-Presse | 7 hours ago
Disney's Pinocchio" was among five "worst picture" nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry — or Razzie — awards,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting second child

Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting second child

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
The former beauty queen shared that they are expecting on her Instagram, where she posted photos of her, Migz and their one-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with