'Triangle of Sadness' nominated for Oscars Best Picture, but Dolly de Leon snubbed

Dolly de Leon as Abigail in the Palme d’Or-winning film "Triangle of Sadness."

MANILA, Philippines —Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was snubbed in the recently announced nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, which would have been a historic nod for a Filipino actor.

Despite being well-received by critics and audiences for her portrayal in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, De Leon was not nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Nominated instead by members of the Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau for "The Whale," Kerry Condon for "The Banshees of Inisherin," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-stars Jaime Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Notably snubbed from the category like De Leon were Janelle Monáe from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Carey Mulligan from "She Said," Michelle Williams from "The Fabelmans," and "Women Talking" co-stars Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

De Leon was also previously snubbed at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, often regarded as a major precursor for the Academy Awards with the Outstanding Cast winner often going on to win the Oscar for Best Picture and winning actors replicating their honors.

Related: Dolly de Leon misses out on SAG nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

De Leon, Bassett, Curtis, Condon and Mulligan were nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, with Bassett coming out victorious for her second Golden Globe.

The same five actresses, along with Chau, are vying for the same category at the British Academy Film Awards, where De Leon's successful nomination was a first for a Filipina actress.

"Triangle of Sadness" however is one of the 10 films vying for Best Picture, with Östlund also receiving nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It was ineligible for the Best International Feature Film category as Sweden opted to submit "Boy From Heaven," which also premiered at Cannes, though it wasn't nominated but did make the shortlist.

Artists with Filipino heritage that have been nominated at the Oscars include actress Hailee Steinfeld, cinematographer Matthew Libatique, makeup artist Frederic Aspiras, visual effects pioneer Ariel Velasco-Shaw, and filmmakers Ronnie del Carmen, Pia Clemente, Trevor Jimenez and Bobby Pontillas.

Winners include singer-songwriter H.E.R. and songwriter Robert Lopez in the Best Original Song category (Lopez has won twice), while production designer Paul Denham Austerberry won in 2018 for "The Shape of Water."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles, United States (March 13 in the Philippines).

RELATED: Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal